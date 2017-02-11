Antonio Guterres UN chief condemns ISIS rocket firings at Israel

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned the firing of rockets into Israel by the Islamic State militants.

Guterres also condemned those he claimed “inspired, implemented and celebrated” the launching of rockets, according to his Deputy Spokesperson, Mr Farhan Haq in response to questions about violence that has affected Israeli civilians.

“We unequivocally condemn those who inspired, implemented and celebrated the launching of several rockets by IS militants from the Sinai at Israel on Wednesday, Feb. 8,” he said.

The deputy spokesperson also said that UN welcomed the continuing efforts by the security forces of Egypt to prevent parts of the Sinai from being used as a basis of violent extremism.

“We are deeply concerned by the shooting and stabbing attack by a Palestinian assailant that wounded six Israeli civilians yesterday in Petah Tikva.

“There can be no justification for terrorism nor for the glorification of those who commit such acts,” Haq said.

According to him, only the realisation of a two-state solution can sustainably put an end to violence and bring peace and security to the peoples of Palestine and Israel.