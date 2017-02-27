Antonio Guterres Rights breaches spreading like 'disease', says UN chief

The Geneva-based body was holding its first meeting with Washington's seat occupied by an envoy from President Trump's government.

  • Published:
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said a disregard for human rights is a spreading "disease" at the opening of the United Nations Human Rights Council play

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said a disregard for human rights is a spreading "disease" at the opening of the United Nations Human Rights Council

(AFP)

UNHCR With Trump at helm, US takes seat at UN rights council
Pierre Nkurunziza UN warns Burundi's president over fourth term
United Nations UN Haiti cholera fund fails to draw pledges
In Geneva UN Syria talks open as blast reflects fragility of truce
Antonio Guterres UN needs $4.4 bn for famine relief in four countries
Vladmir Putin Russia, Ukraine clash over tribute to UN Ambassador, Vitaly Churkin
Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM says Israel-US team to discuss settlements
In South Sudan Minister quits, rejoins Machar's rebels
Donald Trump President drops US commitment to 'two-state' Mideast deal
Trump US drops commitment to 'two-state' Mideast deal

Disregard for basic rights is a spreading "disease" with "the perverse phenomenon of populism" fuelling rising intolerance, the UN chief warned Monday as he opened the Human Rights Council's main session.

The Geneva-based body was holding its first meeting with Washington's seat occupied by an envoy from President Donald Trump's government.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres's keynote address painted a world in "a time of urgency" with rapidly multiplying threats.

"Disregard for human rights is a disease, and it is a disease that is spreading -– north, south, east and west," Guterres said in his first appearance at the council since taking over the UN's top job.

"The Human Rights Council must be part of the cure," he added.

Trump's administration will hold a seat on the council until at least 2019 and the newly uncertain US leadership has triggered concern about the panel's future.

Most of the council's major recent successes required support from Barack Obama's administration which held a seat for most of his eight-year term.

Guterres did not directly mention the US leader but delivered a stark warning that touched on several issues that many rights campaigners have linked to Trump's rise.

"We are increasingly seeing the perverse phenomenon of populism and extremism feeding off each other in a frenzy of growing racism, xenophobia, anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim hatred and other forms of intolerance," Guterres said.

He described the rights of refugees and migrants as being "under attack".

In an executive order, Trump barred the US from taking in new refugees although his move to ban travel from seven mainly Muslim countries has been blocked in court.

In his address, UN human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said nations must defend the world body against "political actors ... (who) threaten the multilateral system or intend to withdraw from parts of it."

"We will not sit idly by," Zeid told the council.

"And our rights, the rights of others, the very future of our planet cannot, must not, be thrown aside by these reckless political profiteers."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump White House bars CNN from press briefingbullet
2 Mugabe I’ll not impose successor on Zimbabweans - Presidentbullet
3 In Germany Nearly 10 anti-migrant attacks a daybullet

World

Border barriers have boomed in number since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989
Immigration Keep out! Border walls around the world
A Palestinian militant of the National Resistance brigades gets out of a tunnel in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip
In Israel Country braces for Gaza war report
This handout picture released by the Turkish Presidential Press Service on February 17, 2017 shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greeting the audience during a rally
Erdogan Turkey President 'not welcome' to campaign in Austria
German nationals Jurgen Kantner and his wife Sabine Merz pictured in Berbera, Somalia on May 5, 2009
Jurgen Kantner German hostage beheaded by Philippines Islamists