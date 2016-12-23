Home > World >

Anis Amri :  Italy confirms Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan

Anis Amri Italy confirms Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan

The minister told a press conference in Rome that Anis Amri had been fatally shot after firing at police.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
German prosecutors issued a Europe-wide wanted notice for 24-year-old Anis Amri, offering a 100,000-euro reward for information and warning he "could be violent and armed" play

German prosecutors issued a Europe-wide wanted notice for 24-year-old Anis Amri, offering a 100,000-euro reward for information and warning he "could be violent and armed"

(BKA/AFP/File)

Anis Amri Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan
Anis Amri Danish port searched over alleged sighting of Berlin attack suspect
Anis Amri How Berlin attack suspect slipped through net
Berlin Truck Attack Attack-hit Berlin Christmas market to reopen

The Tunisian man suspected of carrying out the deadly Berlin truck attack was shot dead by police in Milan Friday, Italy's interior minister Marco Minniti said.

The minister told a press conference in Rome that Anis Amri had been fatally shot after firing at two police officers who had stopped his car for a routine identity check around 3:00 am (0200 GMT).

Identity checks had established "without a shadow of doubt" that the dead man was Amri, the minister said.

He said that Amri had coolly pulled the weapon from a backpack and began shooting. One of the officers was hit in the shoulder during the exchanges, the minister said. The officer was in hospital, awaiting surgery but not in any danger.

Italy had Amri's fingerprints on file as a result of him having been in prison in Sicily between 2011 and 2015.

Thought to be around 24, he had been on the run since escaping after Monday's attack which left 12 people dead.

He had arrived in Italy from his native Tunisia during the Arab Spring in 2011.

Shortly after his arrival he was sentenced to a prison term for starting a fire in a refugee centre.

He was released in 2015 and made his way to Germany.

Media reports in Italy say he was on anti-terrorism police's radar as a potential Islamist radical during his time in prison but was not considered a high-priority subject for monitoring.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In DR Congo Deadly protests as Kabila clings to officebullet
2 The cold-blooded killer of Russia's Turkey envoybullet
3 In Turkey Chilling images of Russian envoy's murderbullet

World

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a meeting with the Filipino community in Singapore on December 16, 2016
Rodrigo Duterte Philippine critics alarmed by president's martial law talk
A billboard showing US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen in Montenegro
Vladimir Putin Nobody believed Trump would win 'except us'
Scene of a gas station explosion in Ghana
In Ghana Five killed gas station blast
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow on December 20, 2016
Vladimir Putin Russian president says 'nothing unusual' about Trump's nuclear call