Home > World >

Anis Amri :  Berlin truck attacker 'considered going to Rome'

Anis Amri Berlin truck attacker 'considered going to Rome'

Security cameras at Turin station had twice recorded the 24-year-old searching for trains either to Rome or Milan.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tunisian jihadist Anis Amri killed 12 people when he drove a hijacked truck through a Berlin Christmas market on December 19 play

Tunisian jihadist Anis Amri killed 12 people when he drove a hijacked truck through a Berlin Christmas market on December 19

(German Federal Police/AFP/File)

Berlin Truck Attack What we know, open questions
Anis Amri CCTV confirms Berlin attacker transited France
Berlin Truck Attack German petition urges honour for dead Polish truck driver
Anis Amri Berlin truck suspect killed in Italy shootout
Anis Amri Germany 'relieved' Berlin attack suspect killed in Italy
Anis Amri Italy confirms Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan
Anis Amri Berlin attack suspect pledged allegiance to IS in video
Anis Amri IS says man shot in Milan was Berlin attacker

Suspected Berlin truck attacker Anis Amri considered heading to Rome before finally plumping for Milan where police shot him dead, Italian media reported Friday.

The Corriere della Sera daily said that security cameras at Turin station had twice recorded the 24-year-old searching for trains either to Rome or Milan.

"In the end, he chose a regional train for Lombardy because at that late hour, there was no train going to the capital," said the paper, adding that this showed he had "no precise travel plan."

Several papers also reported that when he arrived in Milan in the early hours of December 23, Amri asked a passer-by where he could catch a train or bus for "Rome, Naples or the south."

Sesto San Giovanni, the town north of Milan where Amri was eventually shot, is the starting point for international coaches to Spain, Morocco, Albania or southern Italy.

Local Rome daily Il Messaggero said it was "not a coincidence" that he was eyeing the capital as that city was where he "probably had the most contacts".

Amri had close links to Italy, arriving there in 2011 from Tunisia after the revolution that led to the Arab Spring.

While in Italy, he served a four-year sentence for setting fire to a refugee shelter -- a prison stint during which he was radicalised, security sources believe.

Italian police and forensics experts gather around the body of suspected Berlin truck attacker Anis Amri after he was shot dead in Milan on December 23, 2016 play

Italian police and forensics experts gather around the body of suspected Berlin truck attacker Anis Amri after he was shot dead in Milan on December 23, 2016

(AFP)

He arrived in Germany in July 2015, amid the chaos of a mass migrant influx, where he went on to frequently change residence and identities.

Then, on December 19, he is thought to have driven a hijacked truck into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin, killing 11 people and also shooting dead the registered driver, a Polish man.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Trump President-elect, Obama disputes spill into the openbullet
2 Vladmir Putin US sanctions Russia over vote hackingbullet
3 Philippines Police say 1m people captured in drug warbullet

World

Pakistani Christians carry a coffin for one of the victims who was killed by toxic liquor, during his funeral in Toba Tek Singh, central Pakistan, on December 27, 2016
In Pakistan Death toll from toxic liquor incident rises to 39
The Beipanjiang Bridge, near Bijie in Guizhou is the world's highest and connects the province with Yunnan, reducing travel time by three-quarters
In China World's highest bridge opens
The University of Sarajevo adopted a plan to halt activities for about an-hour-and-a-half each Friday during Muslim prayers
In Bosnia Country's main university suspends classes during Muslim prayers
A Hong Kong man who tested positive for bird flu says he came across mobile stalls selling live poultry in Zhongshan, southern China
Bird Flu Hong Kong reports second human case