Amnesty International Report says Australia failing on multiple human rights fronts

Aboriginal children are 24 times more likely to be detained than non-indigenous Australian children, Amnesty International said Wednesday in a report accusing Canberra of complacency amid a raft of rights abuses.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
An Aborigine town in Australia: Amnesty International has condemned the justice system's treatment of Aborigines, who make up about three percent of the total population of 24 million play

An Aborigine town in Australia: Amnesty International has condemned the justice system's treatment of Aborigines, who make up about three percent of the total population of 24 million

(AFP)

Zambian Police raid newspaper editor’s home, arrest wife
Bashar al-Assad Syrian President vows to retake Raqa and 'every inch' of Syria
Mauricio Macri Prosecutors target Argentina president in graft case
In Philippines More murders in drug war despite police pull-back
Yahya Jammeh Tails of the ex-Gambia leader's rule
Rodrigo Duterte Ex-police aide reveals Philippines' President ordered murders
Rodrigo Duterte Senator claims Philippines' President is a serial killer
Trump 'Demonising' policies of the US President and other leaders pose great danger for the world - Amnesty says

Aboriginal children are 24 times more likely to be detained than non-indigenous Australian children, Amnesty International said Wednesday in a report accusing Canberra of complacency amid a raft of rights abuses.

From indigenous justice to offshore refugee processing and Canberra's silence on the Trump administration's promotion of waterboarding, the international rights group called on Australia to step up its efforts to defend human rights at home and abroad.

"Our government can't be saying one thing on the one hand and commit to some human rights agendas such as global abolition of the death penalty, while carrying out policies of deliberate abuse and staying shamefully silent in the face of atrocities on the other," said Claire Mallinson, national director at Amnesty International Australia.

The report condemns the justice system's treatment of Aborigines, who make up about three percent of the total population of 24 million, and are among the most disadvantaged Australians.

Indigenous adults are incarcerated at a rate of 15 times that of non-Aboriginal adults, Amnesty said, while at least five Aboriginal people died while in custody in the past year.

Amnesty highlighted a case at the Don Dale detention centre in Australia's north that sparked a government inquiry after video emerged last year of mostly indigenous boys being tear-gassed and mistreated in 2014 and 2015.

The rights group took aim at controversial offshore refugee processing, saying that a deal broked with the United States to resettle an unspecified number of the 1,600 people detained by Australia on remote Pacific islands meant Canberra "finally acknowledged that Australia's hardline policy is untenable".

The scathing human rights assessment comes on the heels of an admission from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull last week that Australia was failing in efforts to improve Aboriginal lives, with a report showing the government missing key targets, including cutting child mortality and raising life expectancy.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In Ukraine Rebel region bids farewell to slain Tolstykhbullet
3 Kim Jong-Un China's move puts onus on US in North Korea impassebullet

World

National security advisor Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster will have to take a firm hold of the White House national security team after his predecessor was forced out
Trump US President's security advisor McMaster: Gulf War tank battle star
Iraqi security forces evacuate comrades wounded in an explosives-laden vehicle attack claimed by Islamic State group south of Mosul
ISIS British bomber was ex-Guantanamo Bay detainee - Report
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein
Moamer Kadhafi Trial of Libyan dictator's aides 'seriously' flawed - UN says
More than 310,000 people have been killed and millions more displaced by Syria's bitter six-year conflict
Bashar al-Assad US says Syria talks remain focused on 'political transition'