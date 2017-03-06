Alain Juppe Ex-PM rules himself out of French presidency race

The said he did not think he could rally enough support behind a candidacy.

  • Published:
"I confirm for a final time that I will not be a candidate to be president of the republic," Juppe, 71, told a news conference in his hometown Bordeaux play

"I confirm for a final time that I will not be a candidate to be president of the republic," Juppe, 71, told a news conference in his hometown Bordeaux

(AFP/File)

Fillon France's presidential candidate vows to battle on after show of support
In France Fillon battles to stay in presidential race
Francois Fillon France's Presidential candidate battles to keep campaign afloat
Alain Juppe France's master of political re-invention
Alain Juppe Veteran conservative waits in wings if embattled Fillon quits French race
Francois Fillon French police raid presidential candidate's home as he is warned of political 'abyss'
Fillon Winning gamble or political suicide for French candidate?
Francois Fillon Will Penelopegate scandal destroy candidate's presidential ambition

French former prime minister Alain Juppe on Monday ruled himself out as an alternative candidate to Francois Fillon, the rightwing nominee who is embroiled in a fake jobs scandal.

"I confirm for a final time that I will not be a candidate to be president of the republic," Juppe, 71, told a news conference in his hometown Bordeaux.

He also criticised Fillon for his defiance of the justice system and criticism of the media.

Fillon's defence of denouncing a plot "has led him into a dead end," Juppe said, lamenting: "What a waste!"

Recalling the November rightwing primary, when Fillon easily beat Juppe to the nomination, he said the result was "uncontested" and that he immediately threw his support behind his Republicans party colleague.

He said Fillon had "an open road" ahead of him to the presidency before he was put under investigation for allegations that he paid his wife Penelope hundreds of thousands of euros from public funds with little work to show for it.

He said he did not think he could rally enough support behind a candidacy, adding: "It's too late."

Juppe noted that "part of the centre" has deserted the Republicans, a reference to former Socialist economy minister Emmanuel Macron, who formed his own centrist movement and is now riding high in the polls.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sergei Polunin Dancing with demons: ballet star bares allbullet
2 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for...bullet
3 Senegal, Gambia Countries announce new era of tiesbullet

World

Former French prime minister Alain Juppe ruled himself out on Monday as an alternative to his rightwing party colleague Francois Fillon whose campaign has been thrown into chaos by a fake job scandal
Francois Fillon French rightwing candidate keeps bid alive as rival rules himself out
Fighters patrol a citadel on the edge of Lake Assad, behind the Tabqa dam west of Raqa, northern Syria, in a screengrab captured on March 5, 2017 from an AFPTV video filmed on February 26, 2017
In Syria Farmers fear IS to flood villages near Euphrates
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech on March 5, 2017 in Istanbul during a pro-government women's meeting
Erdogan Turkish President likens Germany's blocking rallies to Nazis
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a joint press conference with the Turkish prime minister after bilateral talks in Ankara on February 2, 2017
Erdogan German chancellery call Turkish President's Nazi claim 'unacceptable'