Home > World >

Afriqiyah Airways :  Tripoli confirms hijacked Libyan plane diverted to Malta

Afriqiyah Airways Tripoli confirms hijacked Libyan plane diverted to Malta

Maltese government sources said there were 118 people on board the plane, including seven crew.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A hijacked Airbus A320 operated by Afriqiyah Airways after it landed at Luqa Airport in Malta on December 23, 2016 play

A hijacked Airbus A320 operated by Afriqiyah Airways after it landed at Luqa Airport in Malta on December 23, 2016

(AFP)

EgyptAir Security hoax forces plane to make emergency landing in Uzbekistan
In Egypt EgyptAir hijack ends with passengers freed unharmed, suspect arrested
In Egypt Hijacker's suicide belt was fake

Hijackers diverted a plane belonging to Libya's national carrier to the Mediterranean island of Malta Friday, the Libyan government confirmed.

The Afriqiyah Airways plane, which was heading from Sabha in southern Libya to the capital Tripoli, was re-directed and received permission to land at Valletta, a source from Libya's unity government told AFP, asking not to be named.

"Negotiations are underway to guarantee the security of all the passengers," the source said, without specifying who was negotiating.

Maltese government sources said there were 118 people on board the plane, including seven crew.

An Afriqiyah Airways source said two hijackers had threatened the pilots with an explosive device, probably a grenade, forcing them to head for Malta instead of landing at Tripoli's Mitiga airport.

The hijackers have not yet been identified, the source added.

Libya has been rocked by chaos since the fall of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.

Only local airlines -- banned from European airspace -- operate in Libya, with flights to Tunis, Cairo, Amman, Istanbul and Khartoum.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In DR Congo Deadly protests as Kabila clings to officebullet
2 The cold-blooded killer of Russia's Turkey envoybullet
3 In Turkey Chilling images of Russian envoy's murderbullet

World

Syrians celebrate on December 22, 2016 in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, after the army said it has retaken full control of the country's second cityThe army said it has retaken full control of Syria's devastated second city Aleppo
In Syria Army, civilians move into ruined Aleppo streets
A hijacked Airbus A320 operated by Afriqiyah Airways after it landed at Luqa Airport in Malta on December 23, 2016
Afriqiyah Airways Hijacked Libyan plane headed for Malta
German prosecutors issued a Europe-wide wanted notice for 24-year-old Anis Amri, offering a 100,000-euro reward for information and warning he "could be violent and armed"
Anis Amri Germany 'relieved' Berlin attack suspect killed in Italy
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a meeting with the Filipino community in Singapore on December 16, 2016
Rodrigo Duterte Philippine critics alarmed by president's martial law talk