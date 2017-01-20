After being sworn-in in Dakar, Senegal, Adama Barrow, has returned to The Gambia to further claim his mandate.

Hours after Barrow was sworn in in The Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal, he has returned home amidst tight security.

Barrow's arrival was greeted with loud celebrations in the streets of Banjul, with some excited citizens capturing his return on their mobile devices.

Speaking after taking oath of office in Dakar, Barrow called on security forces to “demonstrate their loyalty” in a standoff with outgoing President, Yahya Jammeh.

He said, “From today on, I am the president of the Gambia regardless of whether you voted for me or not.”

“I command the chief of defence staff and officers of high command to demonstrate their loyalty to me as commander in chief without any delay.

“I command all members of the armed forces to remain in their barracks, those found wanting or in possession of firearms without my order will be considered rebels.”

Barrow has been in Senegal for several days at the request of West African leaders until his planned inauguration.