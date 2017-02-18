Adama Barrow Osinbajo, Sirleaf, Akufo-Addo attend The Gambia's president inauguration

Osinbajo led world leaders to Banjul, capital of The Gambia for the inauguration of the new president, Adama Barrow.

Yemi Osinbajo play

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (R) with another African leader at the inauguration of Adama Barrow

Acting President of Nigeria Yemi Osinbajo has led the Presidents Of Liberia, Ellen Sirleaf to the inauguration ceremony for Gambia President, Adama Barrow.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo play

Ghana president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo


Other high profile dignitaries across the African continent as well as other parts of the world that attended the ceremony include Presidents of Ivory coast, Alassane Ouattara, Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The new Gambian president Adama Barrow was ormally inaugurated today, February 18, at the Independence Stadium in the capital, Banjul.

One of the African leaders at the inauguration play

One of the African leaders at the inauguration

(One of the African leaders at the inauguration)

Barrow was sworn-in by the new Chief Justice, Justice Hassan Jallow.

The official swearing-in of President Barrow has also been tied to The Gambia’s 52nd Independence Day celebration.

