Acting President of Nigeria Yemi Osinbajo has led the Presidents Of Liberia, Ellen Sirleaf to the inauguration ceremony for Gambia President, Adama Barrow.



Other high profile dignitaries across the African continent as well as other parts of the world that attended the ceremony include Presidents of Ivory coast, Alassane Ouattara, Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The new Gambian president Adama Barrow was ormally inaugurated today, February 18, at the Independence Stadium in the capital, Banjul.

Barrow was sworn-in by the new Chief Justice, Justice Hassan Jallow.

The official swearing-in of President Barrow has also been tied to The Gambia’s 52nd Independence Day celebration.