Adama Barrow Gambian President visits Dakar

Barrow, accompanied by his wife, was welcomed at the airport by Senegalese President Macky Sall.

President Adama Barrow of The Gambia on Thursday arrived in Dakar for a 72-hour official visit to Senegal.

Barrow, accompanied by his wife, was welcomed at the airport by Senegalese President Macky Sall.

According to the schedule previously revealed by the Senegalese presidential office, Barrow will have talks with his Senegalese counterpart, followed by a joint press conference.

Senegal played an active role in solving the political crisis in Gambia after the then incumbent president Yahya Jammeh refused to cede power to president-elect Barrow.

NAN reports that Adama was sworn in at The Gambia embassy in Senegal, as no fewer than 7,000 regional forces massed at the border to force incumbent Jammeh to quit after his election defeat.

Troops from Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria, Mali and Togo stationed themselves at the borders of Senegal, waiting for a green light to intervene and unseat, who fled The Gambia on Jan. 19.

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

