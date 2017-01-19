Adama Barrow Gambian president-elect to be inaugurated in Senegal

The inauguration of Gambian president-elect, Adama Barrow will hold at 4pm at the Gambian Embassy in Dakar, the Senegalese capital.

Gambian president-elect Adama Barrow won an election seven weeks ago and was initially set to become president of The Gambia in a peaceful handover of power this week play

Gambian president-elect Adama Barrow won an election seven weeks ago and was initially set to become president of The Gambia in a peaceful handover of power this week

President-elect of The Gambia, Adama Barrow will be inaugurated in neighbouring Senegal on Thursday, January 19, 2017, he has revealed.

The ceremony will hold at 4pm at the Gambian Embassy in Dakar, the Senegalese capital.

“You are all welcome to my inauguration today 4pm at The #Gambian embassy in #Dakar,” Barrow tweeted on Thursday morning.

 

The move was necessitated by the refusal of Gambian president, Yahya Jammeh to step aside despite the expiry of his tenure on Thursday.

Jammeh lost to Barrow in the December 2016 general elections and initially conceded defeat but later changed his mind.

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh lost the December 2016 presidential election to outsider Adama barrow, but has refused to recognise the results play

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh lost the December 2016 presidential election to outsider Adama barrow, but has refused to recognise the results

The Gambian president, who has been in power for 22 years, maintained his stance despite talks with West African leaders who urged him to step down peacefully.

Jammeh’s refusal to vacate the office has thrown the country in turmoil and caused many to flee.

Several members of Jammeh’s cabinet have abandoned him with Vice President, Isatou Njie-Saidy being the latest after her resignation on Wednesday, January 18.

Barrow was also forced to relocate to Senegal due to fears for his safety.

Meanwhile, troops from Senegal and Nigeria have been deployed for a possible military intervention to force Jammeh out of office.

