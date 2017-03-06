Abike Dabiri-Erewa Nigerian government warns citizens to avoid non-essential travel to US

Nigeria is advising its citizens against all but essential travel to the United States because of the lack of clarity on new immigration rules, the government said on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Passenger planes pictured at Murtala Mohammed International Airport in the Nigerian commercial capital Lagos on October 23, 2005 play

Passenger planes pictured at Murtala Mohammed International Airport in the Nigerian commercial capital Lagos on October 23, 2005

(AFP/File)

Xenophobia 'We'll destroy MTN, DSTV, Shoprite in Nigeria,' Nigerian Students threaten S.A companies
Antonio Guterres Rights breaches spreading like 'disease', says UN chief
Xenophobia Polytechnic students stage protest in Ibadan
Xenophobic Attacks 97 Nigerians deported from South Africa
Xenophobia Nigeria urges AU to intervene over 'South Africa killings'
In Mali Nigerian government evacuates 41 Nigerian girls, arrests 6 suspected human traffickers
Abike Dabiri Presidential aide denies Facebook accounts
Xenophobia Nigeria seeks sanctions over murder of citizen in South Africa
Badagry Diaspora Festival Abike Dabiri-Erewa, others pledge support
Xenophobia Abike Dabiri-Erewa slams SA Minister of home affairs

Nigeria is advising its citizens against all but essential travel to the United States because of the lack of clarity on new immigration rules, the government said on Monday.

A special adviser to the president on foreign affairs, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said in a statement that Nigerians "without any compelling or essential reasons" should consider delaying.

"In the last few weeks, the office has received a few cases of Nigerians with valid multiple-entry US visas being denied entry and sent back to Nigeria," she said.

"In such cases reported to the office, such affected persons were sent back immediately on the next available flight and their visas were cancelled."

Dabiri-Erewa said "no reasons were given for the decision by the US immigration authorities".

The recommendation to postpone trips was given "until there is clarity on the new immigration policy" from Washington, she added.

Of the 2.1 million African immigrants living in the United States in 2015, 327,000 were born in Nigeria, according to data from the Pew Research Center, published in February.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on January 27 to bar people from seven, Muslim-majority countries from travelling to the United States for 90 days.

It also stopped all refugees for 120 days and Syrian refugees permanently. The ban caused global outrage, as well as chaos across the United States, before it was frozen by a legal ruling.

Trump is expected to sign a revised travel ban on Monday.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In South Sudan Four soldiers arrested over village rape spreebullet
3 In Ukraine Rebel region bids farewell to slain Tolstykhbullet

World

Covers of Elle Magazine are displayed on July 10, 2014 at the Palais Galliera in Paris
Paris Style capital to get its first fashion museum
Iran's historic agreement with world powers ended a 13-year standoff over Tehran's disputed nuclear programme
IAEA US hasn't decided yet on Iran nuclear deal
An Israeli soldier stands guard in a monitoring cabin near the West Bank city of Ramallah
West Bank US warned Israel against annexing, says Israeli Defence Minister
Fox News reported that those with access to the site included active-duty and retired male US Marines, navy personnel and British Royal Marines
United States Pentagon probe after female Marines pictured naked