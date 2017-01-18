In Mali 47 killed in suicide bombing at military camp

The army confirmed the death toll and said 115 people had also been injured. About 30 of them were reported to be in critical condition.

  • Published:
A French-led military intervention that started in January 2013 helped Mali drive out jihadists, but insurgents remain active across large parts of the region play

A French-led military intervention that started in January 2013 helped Mali drive out jihadists, but insurgents remain active across large parts of the region

(AFP/File)

In Mali Suicide attack kills 40 fighters
In France Government weighs UN sanctions regime for Mali
Obama Outgoing US President leaves symbolic legacy in Africa
In Angola 'Word of God is preached in a store'
In Burkina Faso Gunmen in 2016 terror attack contacted from Syrian phone - says prosecutor

A suicide car bombing killed 47 people at a military camp in the northern Malian city of Gao on Wednesday, government spokesperson Mountaga Tall said.

The statement said the death toll included five suicide bombers.

The army confirmed the death toll and said 115 people had also been injured. About 30 of them were reported to be in critical condition.

A vehicle loaded with explosives blew up just as troops had gathered together, said Abdedoula El Kader Toure from the vigilante group Association des Jeunes Patriotes de Gao.

The vehicle was painted with army colours to allow it to pass unnoticed by security guards, according to army sources.

“The hospital is full and dismembered corpses can be seen everywhere’’, local resident Arboncana Maiga said.

The Malian presidency said on Twitter that Defence Minister Abdoulaye Maiga was travelling to Gao and that the government had decreed three days of mourning.

The military camp houses government soldiers and members of armed groups, who stage joint patrols in the framework of a 2015 peace agreement.

A French military intervention in January 2013 turned back a jihadist and separatist insurgency in Mali’s north, but various Islamist groups still stage attacks.

French President Francois Hollande, who attended a Franco-African summit in Mali’s capital Bamako on Saturday, condemned the attack and reiterated France’s support in implementing peace and reconciliation agreements in Mali.

The German Foreign Ministry said the attack was aimed at sabotaging the peace process in Mali.

Image
  • The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Zhou Pingjian (3rd, R); Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari (4th, L) with officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the Ambassador’s visit to the Office of the Wife of the President in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • Representative of the Governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Ribadu (R), presenting disinfectant, drugs and insecticides worth about N10 million to the Deputy Controller in-Change of Gombe Prison, Mohammad Abba, during his visit to the prison in Gombe on Wednesday   
  • The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Zhou Pingjian (R) presenting a souvenir to Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, during his visit to the Office of the Wife of the President in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • Chairman of the occasion, Chief Orji Uzoh Kalu cutting the tape to inaugurate The Art of Friendship Exhibition IV, in Abuja on Tuesday (17/1/17). With him is a member of the Planning Committee of The Art of Friendship Exhibition IV, Mrs Ngozi John–Uyah (L); French Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Denys Gauer (3rd,R); Director-General, National Gallery of Art, Mr Adullahi Muku (2nd, R); and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Mrs Ayotunde Adesugba.   
  • From left: A member of the Planning Committee of The Art of Friendship Exhibition IV, Mrs Ngozi John–Uyah; Director-General, National Gallery of Art, Mr Adullahi Muku; and Chairman of the occasion, Chief Orji Uzoh Kalu, going through the exhibits during the inauguration of The Art of Friendship Exhibition IV, in Abuja on Tuesday    
  • Pensioners undergoing bio-metric data capturing during verification of pensioners by Pension Transition Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) in Maiduguri on Wednesday   
  • Officials of Pension Transition Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) attending to pensioners during verification of pensioners in Maiduguri on Wednesday   
  • Deputy Governor of Edo, Mr Philip Shaibu (M); Head of the Civil Service in the state, Mrs Gladys Edahor; and Executive members of the Nigerian Legion, Edo Chapter, during the visit of the Legioneers to Government House in Benin on Tuesday   
  • Chairman, Senate Committee on State and Local Government Administration, Sen. Abdullahi Gumel (L) with members of House of Representatives Committee on Special Duties, during an oversight visit of Federal Government projects in Ifiang Ayong-Bakassi, in Cross River on Monday   
  • From left: Commander Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder Port Harcourt (NNSP) Commodore Obi Egbuchulam; Chief of Naval staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete-Ibas; Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers and Forward Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral James Oluwole at the inauguration of 120 Housing Quarters at the NNSP Port Harcourt on Tuesday   
  • From left: Director–General, Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Mr Joseph Ari; Director of Administration and Human Resources, Mr Ibrahim Lawal and Director of Review, Inspection and Compliance, Mrs Jesephine Gbadamosi at a News Conference on achievement and the new agenda for ITF in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Gov Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos (M) with group of Artistes at the 2016 One Lagos Fiesta hosted by Lagos-State Government in Lagos on Tuesday   
  • From left: Minister of Niger-Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani; Head of the European Union Delegation, Kurt Cornelist; and one of the members of the delegations, Jens Hoegel during the EU delegation visit’s on the Minister in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: Assistant Vice Principal, Oxbridge Tutorial College, Ikeja Lagos, Mr Kunle Abraham; Principal, Redeemers International Secondary School, Maryland, Lagos, Mrs Feyisara Osinupebi; Principal. Hallel College Port Harcourt, Mr Henry Nnurum and Founder, Start-Rite School, Mrs Amaka Ndoma-Egba during the British Council International Schools Award in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Olabowale Ademola (2nd R), wife of Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court and family members in the court room at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, Abuja on Tuesday (17/1/17). Justice Ademola and his wife are standing trial on an 11- count charge against them which include conspiracy to receive gratification and receiving gratification of N30m from Joe Agi and Associates between March 11 and March 26 last year.   
  • Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court (L) walking out of the court room after the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, Abuja on Tuesday (17/1/17) adjourned on an 11- count charge including conspiracy to receive gratification and receiving gratification against him and his wife till Wed. Feb. 18, 2017.   
  • Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa (5th, R); Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor (4th, L), with others during the PTAD boss’ visit to the SSA in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Chairman, Nigeria Association Tyne and Wear, Chief Otu Chukwu-Etu (L) presenting a development plans on Hydro-Geo-Spatial Database for Nigeria to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in Abuja on Tuesday (17/1/17). With them is a Soil Scientist and Hydrologist, Newcastle University, London, Dr Dapo Tijani.   
  • From left: Senior Advisers to King Salman Ibn Abdulazeez, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Sa'ad Nasir As-Shathriy and Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mutlaq; Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State; President-General, Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III; Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Fahad Abdullah; and Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, at an International Conference on Security and Peaceful Co-Existence in Nigeria, on Tuesday (17/1/17) at Ilorin   
  • Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor (L), with the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, during the PTAD boss’ visit to the SSA in Abuja on Tuesday    
  • Commandant, Lagos Command, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr Tajudeen Balogun addressing participants at a training programme on National Safety for Tanker Drivers in Lagos, on Tuesday   
  • From Left, Training Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Lagos, Ologun Joseph, Commandant, Lagos Command, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr Tajudeen Balogun; Head of Operation,Ojodu Testing Ground, Lagos Ministry of Transportation, Mr Adebayo Olusoji and Transport Standardization Officer, FRSC Lagos, Umweni Johnson, at a training programme on National Safety for Tanker Drivers in Lagos, on Tuesday   
  • Chairman, Adamawa State Committee for the Payment of Outstanding Salary Liabilities, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abba-Jimeta (R), speaking at the inaugural meeting of the committee on modalities for utilizing the Paris Club refund in settling workers arrears in Yola on Tuesday   
  • From left: Chairman, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) Lagos Branch, Comrade Tokunbo Korodo addressing participants at a training programme on National Safety for Tanker Drivers in Lagos, on Tuesday   
  • Cross section of Petroleum Tankers Drivers Branch of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers during a training programme on National Safety for Tanker Drivers in Lagos, on Tuesday   

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jammeh Nigeria reportedly 'deploys warship' to The Gambiabullet
2 Donald Trump Outgoing CIA chief warns US President-elect to watch his...bullet
3 Adama Barrow Gambia's President-elect's son killed by dogbullet

World

A pupil killed at least three people and injured five when he opened fire on his classmates at a high school in Monterrey, Mexico
In Mexico Pupil shoots, injures classmates in school
IDP Camp bombing in Rann, Borno State by the NAF
IDP Camp Bombing UN sympathises with victims, demands probe
Chinese President Xi Jinping looks on during a meeting at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, on January 18, 2017
Xi Jinping Chinese President calls for world without nuclear weapons
US President Barack Obama speaks in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on January 17, 2017
Obama US President holds farewell press conference