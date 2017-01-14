In Yemen Clashes leave 26 dead in key battle for coastal region

Yemen's conflict has killed more than 7,400 people and wounded nearly 40,000 since it escalated with the coalition intervention in March 2015.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yemen's conflict has killed more than 7,400 people since the start of a Saudi-led offensive in March 2015, according to the United Nations play

Yemen's conflict has killed more than 7,400 people since the start of a Saudi-led offensive in March 2015, according to the United Nations

(AFP/File)

Osama bin Laden US puts late terrorist's son on blacklist
In Saudi Arabia 4 Yemenis freed from Guantanamo arrive country
In Yemen 68 killed in battles near strategic strait
In Yemen 5 killed as air strike hits school - medics
In Ethiopia Drought poses challenge on country
In Yemen Kidnapped Al Jazeera journalists freed
In Yemen Drones kill 12 militants, including top leader

At least 26 Yemeni fighters died in fresh clashes and an air strike as government forces advanced against Shiite Huthi rebels near a key shipping strait, medics and officials said Saturday.

A week-long assault by government forces and their allies aims to expel the Iran-backed Huthis from Dhubab region, close to the Bab al-Mandab strait linking the Red Sea and Indian Ocean.

Twelve bodies of Huthi insurgents were taken early Saturday to a hospital in rebel-held Hodeida, a medical official said, adding that the facility received 23 others wounded.

He said the casualties were from clashes on Friday night in Dhubab.

An overnight air strike by a pro-government Arab coalition on a rebel assembly in Zaydiya, in Hodeida province, left another nine Huthis dead, a security official said.

The Red Sea port city of Hodeida lies some 200 kilometres (125 miles) north of Dhubab.

A medical official at a hospital in the southern city of Aden said five pro-government fighters were killed in overnight clashes around Dhubab and 14 others wounded.

Forces loyal to President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi and allied fighters from the Popular Resistance have entered the town of Dhubab and seized its local government headquarters.

Popular Resistance commander Abdelrahman al-Muharami said the loyalists had also recaptured large parts of Al-Omeri military base in mountains overlooking the coast.

"There are still some rebel pockets" in the base, he said.

The government and its allies in the Saudi-led coalition recaptured Bab al-Mandab strait in October 2015, pushing the rebels further north.

But the rebels still control nearly all of Yemen's Red Sea coast to the north, posing what the coalition says is a threat to international shipping.

Yemen's conflict has killed more than 7,400 people and wounded nearly 40,000 since it escalated with the coalition intervention in March 2015 after the Huthis seized large swathes of the country, according to the United Nations.

In another bid to reassert government authority, Prime Minister Ahmed bin Dagher said Saturday that his administration will start transferring salaries to state employees in rebel-held areas.

Public sector employees in rebel-controlled areas have struggled since Hadi moved the central bank from Sanaa to the temporary capital of Aden in June, after accusing the insurgents of running down Yemen's foreign reserves.

Dagher said government employees "across all provinces" will receive their salaries at post offices and exchange outlets, state news agency Saba reported.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump Mexican President rejects US President-elect's demandbullet
2 Obama Read full text of US President’s farewell address [VIDEO]bullet
3 Kim Kardashian Alleged mastermind of reality star's heist charged in...bullet

World

U.S. President Barack Obama holds a press conference at the conclusion of the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru November 20, 2016.
Donald Trump Obama advises President-elect on how to lead the US
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas (left) exchanges gifts with Pope Francis, during a private audience at the Vatican, on January 14, 2017
Mahmud Abbas Palestinian President opens Vatican mission, warns over US embassy move
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, speaking to journalists Saturday, said the 2008 financial crisis had shown the need for nations to work together
Angela Merkel German Chancellor warns Trump against protectionism
Nearly 10,000 people have been killed since a Moscow-backed insurgency erupted in eastern Ukraine in April 2014
In Ukraine Army and rebels say new truce in east disrupted