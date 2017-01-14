In Turkey Government arrests two Uighurs over nightclub attack

The suspects, named as Omar Asim and Abuliezi Abuduhamiti, were arrested on charges of "being members of a terrorist organisation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Turkish officials said the gunman who attacked an Istanbul nightclub killing 39 was likely a Turkic Uighur and have arrested two Chinese nationals of Uighur origin play

Turkish officials said the gunman who attacked an Istanbul nightclub killing 39 was likely a Turkic Uighur and have arrested two Chinese nationals of Uighur origin

(AFP/File)

In Syria Turkey warns talks at risk over truce violations
In Syria Turkey to press on with operation despite Istanbul attack
Istanbul Shooting Attacker 'fought for IS in Syria'
In Turkey Istanbul nightclub attacker has been identified - Foreign Minister
Erdogan Turkey to begin debating new President's powers
In Syria Russia, Turkey agree to 'coordinate' strikes
Erdogan Turkey's President equates lira fall to 'terrorism'
In Germany Government to return new asylum seekers to Greece from March

Turkey has arrested two Chinese nationals of Uighur origin in connection with a mass shooting in a nightclub in Istanbul on New Year's Eve claimed by the Islamic State group, media reports said.

The suspects, named as Omar Asim and Abuliezi Abuduhamiti, were arrested on charges of "being members of a terrorist organisation", of "purchasing unlicensed firearms" and "being accomplices to the murder of 39 people", state-run Anadolu Agency cited a prosecutor as saying.

A witness in the central Anatolian city of Konya had reportedly seen Asim with the Reina nightclub attacker, the agency said late Friday.

The gunman remains at large despite a massive manhunt.

Officials said last week the attacker was likely a Turkic Uighur, with authorities reportedly looking into the possible existence of a cell, including other jihadists from Central Asia.

Uighurs are Turkic-speaking Muslims from the restive Xinjiang region of far-western China.

The killer, reportedly known by the code name Ebu Muhammed Horasani, slipped into the night after mowing down 39 revellers at the Reina nightclub just 75 minutes into 2017.

At least 35 people have been detained so far in connection with the attack, according to Anadolu.

Of the 39 killed in the glamourous nightclub on the shores of the Bosphorus, 27 were foreigners including citizens from Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Iraq and Morocco.

The so-called Islamic State claimed the nightclub massacre, the first time it has ever clearly claimed a major attack in Turkey despite being blamed for several strikes including the Istanbul airport bombings.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump Mexican President rejects US President-elect's demandbullet
2 Obama Read full text of US President’s farewell address [VIDEO]bullet
3 Kim Kardashian Alleged mastermind of reality star's heist charged in...bullet

World

U.S. President Barack Obama holds a press conference at the conclusion of the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru November 20, 2016.
Donald Trump Obama advises President-elect on how to lead the US
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas (left) exchanges gifts with Pope Francis, during a private audience at the Vatican, on January 14, 2017
Mahmud Abbas Palestinian President opens Vatican mission, warns over US embassy move
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, speaking to journalists Saturday, said the 2008 financial crisis had shown the need for nations to work together
Angela Merkel German Chancellor warns Trump against protectionism
Yemen's conflict has killed more than 7,400 people since the start of a Saudi-led offensive in March 2015, according to the United Nations
In Yemen Clashes leave 26 dead in key battle for coastal region