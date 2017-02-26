$150M British FM Johnson, Egypt's Sisi finalise loan deal

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday finalised a $150 million loan guarantee agreement tied to crucial IMF financing for Egypt.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (L) meets with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on February 25, 2017, in the capital Cairo play

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (L) meets with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on February 25, 2017, in the capital Cairo

(AFP)

Jihadist Attacks More Egypt Christians flee Sinai
In Egypt Blind sheikh buried after dying in US jail
Egypt, Jordan Countries say no concessions on a Palestinian state
Benjamin Netanyahu Report indicates Israeli PM held secret Arab peace meeting
Naguib Sawiris Egyptian billionaire tycoon to speak up on political return
Michel Aoun Lebanese president makes first Egypt visit since election
Omar al-Bashir Sudan president accuses Egypt of backing opponents
Donald Trump President drops US commitment to 'two-state' Mideast deal
Trump US drops commitment to 'two-state' Mideast deal
Antonio Guterres 'Everything must be done' to preserve Mideast two-state solution - UN chief

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday finalised a $150 million loan guarantee agreement tied to crucial IMF financing for Egypt.

In Johnson's first visit as foreign secretary to Egypt, he also discussed boosting trade, with UK company investments having reached $30 billion in 2016, according to Britain's Foreign Office.

Johnson and Sisi "finalised a joint declaration agreement on a $150 million loan guarantee to Egypt," the British embassy said in a statement.

The British loan guarantee was part of up to $6 billion pledged in bilateral funding Egypt needed to secure to qualify for a $12 billion IMF loan linked with tough economic reforms.

The visit came as Egypt pushes for a resumption of British flights to Sharm el-Sheikh, which were suspended following a jihadist bombing that killed 224 holidaymakers on board a Russian airliner departing the resort.

"The two sides emphasised they would continue working on resuming flights from British airports to Sharm el-Sheikh," the presidency said in a statement.

Russia had suspended all flights to Egypt after the October 2015 bombing claimed by the Islamic State group.

In the meeting Johnson said his country "looked forward to boosting economic and trade cooperation with Egypt," the statement said.

Earlier in February, the UK prime minister's trade envoy Sir Jeffrey Donaldson visited Egypt with an economic delegation.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump White House bars CNN from press briefingbullet
2 Adama Barrow Gambia charges former spy chief with murder of opposition...bullet
3 Inaki Urdangarin Spain king's brother-in-law to stay free while...bullet

World

Leader of the Albanian opposition Democratic Party Lulzim Basha gestures as he speaks during a rally in Tirana on February 18, 2017
In Albania Opposition leader charged over anti-regime protests
Police said that at least five bars and stalls had been ransacked in a youth protest against the consumption of alcohol in Mali's northern city of Timbuktu
Timbuktu bars smashed by Muslim protesters in Mali
Israel's army dispersed dozens of Lebanese demonstrators at the Israel-Lebanon border who were protesting the alleged installation of spying equipment in their village
In Israel Army disperses Lebanese protesters at border
In a sharp jab at Matteo Renzi, the newly-minted Progressive and Democratic Movement said it would "abandon" the political right undertaken by the prime minister since he took power in 2014
In Italy Leftwing rebels abandon Renzi for new party