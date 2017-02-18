Girl Smarts The best way to dress a flat butt

Give your booty a boost with these styling tips.

  Published:
play

(Rodale Inc.)

"I often felt less feminine for my lack of a booty," says Ashley Grohoski, 27. For that reason, the marketing coordinator stuck to uber-flowy skirts or oversize boxy pieces that buried her backside. We said good-bye to all that and went fitted and streamlined down below while giving her upper body some attention. Halter tops with ruching and tanks with wide armholes expose plenty of biceps and back, girling up her silhouette. (Speed up your progress towards your weight-loss goals with Women's Health's Look Better Naked DVD.)

ACT REFINED

play

(Rodale Inc.)

Credit Link:

Looser styles give flat butts that saggy-diaper look (stay far away, boyfriend jeans!). Ultra-slim pants make every ounce count. Back pocket slits (or even faux slits) eke out more definition. (Ann Taylor pants, $98, anntaylor.com; Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet top, $275, aliceandolivia.com)

PENCIL IT IN

play

(Rodale Inc.)

Credit Link:

Pencil skirts exaggerate the lower half, adding a certain roundness. The slight sheen (and large floral print) of this number lends even more bodaciousness. (Pinko skirt, $303, pinko.com; J Brand top, $498, neimanmarcus.com)

BEST JEANS FOR THIS TUSH

play

(Rodale Inc.)

Credit Link:

Go for slim or straight fits and pockets with frayed edges, flaps, or shading... anything that creates the illusion of shape. (7 For All Mankind, $189, 7forallmankind.com)

Women's Health

Women's Health
(Women's Health)

