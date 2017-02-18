Fitness This super simple plank variation will get you rock-solid arms and abs

New plank variation is bound to get you perfectly toned arms and abs.

  • Published:
lateral plank walk play

lateral plank walk

(Alyssa Zolna)

Walk it out.

Check out Women's Health's FitGIF Friday every week for fun and challenging new moves to make your sweat sesh really count. Here's this week's exercise:

Lateral plank walk: Take a walk on the wild side...well, as wild as a plank can get. This move intensely engages your core like a classic plank, but the side-to-side motion works your arms and delts, too. Plus, it'll challenge your balance and stability.

(Get more core-engaging workouts from Women's Health's Look Better Naked DVD.)

Women's Health

(Women's Health)

