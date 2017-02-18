Walk it out.

Check out Women's Health's FitGIF Friday every week for fun and challenging new moves to make your sweat sesh really count. Here's this week's exercise:

Lateral plank walk: Take a walk on the wild side...well, as wild as a plank can get. This move intensely engages your core like a classic plank, but the side-to-side motion works your arms and delts, too. Plus, it'll challenge your balance and stability.

(Get more core-engaging workouts from Women's Health's Look Better Naked DVD.)

