Super Hacks :  5 ways to practically guarantee you orgasm during oral

These moves will take you straight to O-town.

This article was written by Ali Taylor Lange and provided by our partners at Men's Health.

For us, oral sex could mean the difference between orgasmic bliss and a ho-hum time in the sack.

In fact, most women need a variety of stimulation, including oral, in order to orgasm, as research from the Kinsey Institute shows.

If the dude in your life has already mastered the basics - taking his time, varying his pressure and speed, and resisting the urge to go straight for your lady parts without a little teasing - then you two might add these five advanced moves to your love-making repertoire.

1. Have Him Hit All of Your Hot Spots

Start on your hands and knees, and then have him slide under you (like an auto mechanic). He can then spend time warming you up as he has access to everything you want touched and licked.

“Kisses, breast and nipple stimulation, nibbles down the inner thigh are all part of dining out,” says Shanna Katz, a board-certified sexologist and author of Oral Sex That Will Blow Her Mind.

She tells men, “Wait until your partner is hot and heavy, begging for you to go between her legs, rather than going in too quickly and killing the mood.”

He should watch your body's reactions as he ramps up the foreplay. It may be only minutes before you're imploring him to do more.

2. Sit on Something High

Nobody around while you’re in the pool together? Sit on the edge with your legs over his shoulders while he's in the water.

If you don’t happen to have a pool handy, this also works on the edge of a countertop, sturdy table, or washer. (Turn the washer on for even more fun.)

No matter where you decide to do it, you’ve both got to be all in, says Katz. This position allows him to use his lips, tongue, suction, and hands to their fullest.

Plus, from above you’ll have a full view of your man between your legs, so you can guide him with your body movements as you get turned on.

3. Have Him Spell Your Favorite Word

Have your man lay down on a bed or other comfortable surface. Then, squat and sit on his face while he provides the oral stimulation.

You're now in a position to focus solely on the pleasure he is providing. If you're up for some fun, suggest that your man amps up his technique by tracing letters with his tongue.

“Instead of running through from A to Z, which can make it hard to choose favorite tongue motions, try a few letters at a time on repeat, or work on spelling a favorite word,” Katz tells men.

He can also use his lips to provide some sexy suction: on your lips, hood, or even clit. It gives his jaw and tongue a break, and can help draw more blood to the area, helping everything to get even more engorged.

4. Double the Time He Spends Down There

While facing each other in bed, your man should scoot down until he is between your legs and can rest his head on your inner thigh. With this position he is comfortable enough to lavish you with the time and attention you really crave.

“While some women might want less time spent between their legs, the vast majority want more,” Katz tells men.

“So if you’re using cunnilingus as foreplay, consider doubling, tripling, or even multiplying your current time by six or seven.”

5. Watch Porn

Women can be as rapidly aroused by porn as men, a recent study by McGill University found. (Supposedly, the magic number is about 12 minutes to make women aroused.)

So, instead of having only oral play going on, set up your position and location so that you can watch porn you enjoy while your man is between your legs.

Not only will you be stimulated by his action, watching erotic images will additionally rev your - and his - engines, says Katz.

If you're into it, you can suggest the possibility that you reciprocate, giving your nab something to watch next time you pleasure him.