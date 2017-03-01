Sex And Love 15 things you didn’t know about his penis

The weird, the gross, and the scientific...

While we hope you're well-versed in all things vagina, it's highly likely that you're less informed about what's going on with his nether regions. And that's kind of a shame considering peens are pretty fascinating.

Since we could all use more sex ed in our lives, we bring you 15 crazy-but-true penis facts you just might want to use as an ice breaker at your next happy hour.

Penis Fact #1

Smoking can shorten his penis by as much as a centimeter. Erections are all about good blood flow, and lighting up calcifies blood vessels, stifling erectile circulation.

Penis Fact #2

Doctors can now grow skin for burn victims using the foreskins of circumcised infants. A dude's foreskin can produce 23,000 square meters, which would be enough to tarp every Major League infield with human flesh. Yum?

Penis Fact #3

An enlarged prostate gland can cause erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation. If your man has an unexplained case of either, his doctor’s looking forward to checking out his prostate even if he's not.

Penis Fact #4

The average male orgasm lasts six seconds. Women get 23 seconds. Mic drop.

Penis Fact #5

The oldest known species with a penis is a hard-shelled sea creature called Colymbosathon ecplecticos. That’s Greek for “amazing swimmer with large penis.”

Penis Fact #6

Circumcised foreskin can be reconstructed. Movable skin on the shaft of the penis is pulled toward the tip and set in place with tape. Later, doctors apply plastic rings, caps, and weights. But it can take years until complete coverage is attained. TMI?

Penis Fact #7

Only one man in 400 is flexible enough to give himself oral pleasure. We're willing to bet that all 400 have given it their best shot at some point, though.

Penis Fact #8

There are two types of penises. One kind expands and lengthens when becoming erect (a grower). The other appears big most of the time, but doesn’t get much bigger after achieving erection (a show-er).

Penis Fact #9

An international Men’s Health survey reports that 79 percent of men have growers, 21 percent have show-ers. The more you know.

Penis Fact #10

German researchers say intercourse lasts an average of two minutes and 50 seconds; however, women perceive it as lasting an average of five minutes and 30 seconds. It's hard to say whether that's because the sex is that good or that bad.

Penis Fact #11

Turns out, size does matter. The longer his penis, the better “semen displacement” he'll achieve. That’s according to researchers at the State University of New York, who used artificial phalluses (fake peens) to test the “scooping” mechanism of the penis’s coronal ridge. Next up: curing cancer.

Penis Fact #12

The penis that’s seen the most action could be that of King Fatefehi of Tonga, who supposedly had sex with 37,800 women between the years 1770 and 1784—that’s about seven rolls in the hay a day.

Penis Fact #13

Better-looking men may have stronger sperm. Spanish researchers showed women photos of guys who had good, average, and lousy sperm—and told them to pick the handsomest men. The women chose the best sperm producers most often.

Penis Fact #14

Dudes don't need to use their brain or be conscious to ejaculate. That function comes from the spinal cord.

Penis Fact #15

The most common cause of penile rupture isn't doing it doggy style or reverse cowgirl—it's vigorous masturbation. Some risks are just worth taking? That's not the only self-inflicted damage he can do.