Relationshps and Sex If you live in one of these states, you might be more likely to contract an STD

If you live in certain states, you might be way more likely to contract a sexually-transmitted disease (STD).

  • Published:
Rates are at an all-time high.

We've got not-so-great news just in time for Valentine's Day this year: According to a new report from Backgroundchecks.org, if you live in certain states, you might be way more likely to contract a sexually-transmitted disease (STD).

To compile the rankings of most sexually-diseased states in the U.S., Backroundchecks.org used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and county health agencies, and social media surveys.

Then they looked at how many incidents of STDs there were per 100,000 people to determine rankings—and how the states stack up might surprise you.

Topping off the list for worst incidence of STDs is…Alaska? Apparently, those long, cold nights have led to over 151 cases of gonorrhea and 768 cases of chlamydia per 100,000 people.

Rounding out the top 10 are Louisana, North Carolina, Mississippi, New Mexico, South Carolina, Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Alabama.

By comparison, the most STD-free state to live is New Hampshire. There, the report found only 18 cases of gonorrhea and 233 cases of chlamydia per 100,000 people.

West Virginia, Maine, Vermont, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Iowa also checked out pretty clean.

This map gives you a compreshensive overview of STD rankings, state-by-state:

Think you're immune? Think again. STDs are at an all-time high, according to the CDC.

The latest analysis of data from 2015 reveals that Americans between 15- and 24-years-old are responsible for nearly two-thirds of chlamydia diagnoses and half of gonorrhea diagnoses in the country. And syphilis is on the rise in women.

So next time you Tinder while traveling, keep these rankings in mind.

