Relationships and Sex This is our favorite pregnancy announcement of all time

In the age of viral proposals, pregnancy announcements, and even prom-posals, it’s pretty hard to impress the internet with something truly unique.

But these soon-to-be parents from Ohio totally nailed it with this hilarious and heartwarming photo shoot.

Amanda Diesen and her fiancé Todd Krieg recently learned they were going to have a baby.

Here’s the twist: Todd is a paraplegic, so to play up the humor in the situation, the couple staged an announcement photo for their friends and family holding a sonogram photo in front of a sign that reads “It still works!” You know, in case anyone had questions.

Todd was paralyzed in a dirt biking accident in 2014 and met Amanda while in rehab where she worked as a recovery specialist.

"We definitely weren't trying to have a baby - we wanted to get engaged, get married, and then start trying in a few years," Amanda told TODAY Parents.

"We found out at the beginning of December and were extremely shocked and overwhelmed. We took a test together and just about freaked out."

Amanda told TODAY that part of the reason they were so shocked was because doctorstold the couple their odds of conceiving without IVF or some other type of medical intervention were "very slim."

"It's very hard for couples [where the man is paraplegic] to conceive without IVF," says Zaher Merhi, M.D., director of research and development in IVF technologies at New Hope Fertility Center.

While the injury doesn't effect sperm production, there is another big problem.

"Paraplegic men usually cannot have erections," says Merhi.

"It depends on where the injury is on the spinal cord and how severe it is." In most cases, couples wanting to conceive will need the intervention of a fertility specialist.

According to Amanda, humor helps the couple cope with the challenges of their situation.

"[The announcement] is slightly immature and inappropriate, but everyone secretly loves that stuff,” she said.

“I feel our story is very unique and inspiring, and my hope is that it brings hope to anyone else looking for love - that it literally can happen in the most unexpected place with the most unexpected person - so be open to change."