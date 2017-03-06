Relationships and Sex ‘My husband and I wake up 30 minutes early every day to spend time with each other’

One (seriously Instagram-friendly) married couple from New York City decided to do something about lack of quality time.

  Published:
play

(Rodale Inc.)

Relationships ‘My partner and I planned our dream wedding while he was dying of cancer’

Now that’s dedication.

Long-term relationships aren't all date nights and sex experiments. In fact, it can be pretty freaking hard to have a normal conversation beyond, "How was work?" And "You left your socks are on the couch again."

But one (seriously Instagram-friendly) married couple from New York City decided to do something about that lack of quality time: wake up an extra 30 minutes early and enjoy each other's company.

Matt Fugate, a professional hairstylist, and Laura Gammel, the communications director of Starworks Group, decided that for all of 2017, Matt would do Laura's hair every morning. They're calling it the #365DayHairChallenge.

Other than making every woman with a head of hair jealous, Matt and Laura say that their goal was to have some extra bonding time in the morning that they both could benefit from. "We both work crazy hours, have really busy schedules, and don't get to spend much time with each other—outside of going to bed," says Laura.

In addition to Matt experimenting on Laura's hair and Laura rolling into the office with a work of art on her head, Laura says the a.m. routine helps them "stay in sync with each other."

Though, she says, waking up 30 minutes early isn't always easy for her, that's the time of day when they're both fresh and ready to talk about things other than their long workdays.

"In the morning we chat about our schedules, our professional goals, things that we want to work on, and bounce ideas off of each other," she says.

Matt says their date nights have been replaced by these "date mornings," where they bond with each other and their dogs. "Spending that extra 30 minutes together helps us be mindful of the time we do have," he says. #aw

Though they're now sharing the bathroom in the morning for the first time ever, Matt—who did Laura's hair on their wedding day (see below)—says he loves seeing how happy Laura looks after he's done her hair. "It doesn't feel like a chore," says Matt.

Here's how real men and women really feel about farting in relationships.

For most of us, our partners will probably never learn how to style hair like Matt, or even learn to braid for that matter. But Matt says you don't have to be a stylist to get that extra bonding time in the morning. "It could be walking the dog, meditating, or working out together," he says. The key is that it shouldn't feel like work. You should look forward to it.

And that little routine might even benefit other aspects of your life together, says Laura. "This resolution has helped us follow through on doing more things together, like cleaning, cooking, and walking the dogs," she says.

Basically it's a win/win.

