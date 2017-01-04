Relationship and Sex What type of orgasm feels best: Vaginal or Clitoral?

This article was written by Alisa Hrustic and provided by our partners at Men's Health.

You may have heard that vaginal orgasms are “more intense” than clitoral ones. The idea dates all the way back to Freud, says sex researcher Nicole Prause, Ph.D.

But a new study, authored by Prause, actually puts that myth to rest. Researchers surveyed 88 women about what type of stimulation usually caused their orgasms (vagina, clitoris, etc.) and how intense those orgasms were.

However, the researchers said there didn't seem to be a link between the source of the orgasm and how good it felt. The researchers also came to the conclusion that it doesn’t really make sense to distinguish between “clitoral” and “vaginal” orgasms at all, says Prause.

“We’ve been asking women the wrong question for a very long time,” she says. When scientists ask a woman about what causes her orgasm, she’s usually forced to choose between just vaginal or just clitoral stimulation, when, in fact, most women often need multiple types of stimulation to climax, says Prause. Teamwork makes the dream work.

Plus, fun fact, it’s nearly impossible to penetrate a woman’s vagina without also stimulating her clitoris, says Prause.

In this study, 64 percent of respondents reported that their orgasms resulted from their vaginas and clitorises being stimulated—not one or the other.

That means you can stop worrying about having one particular type of orgasm and just focus on getting to O-town however you can. Choose your own adventure, girlfriend.