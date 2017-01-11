Relationship and Sex This is the day people are most likely to cheat on their partner

Twenty-six percent of those surveyed reasoned that they needed to to try something new in life.

  • Published:
“I slept with my boss. Here’s what it was like” play

“I slept with my boss. Here’s what it was like”

(Women's Health)

Fitness and Weight Loss How to make any workout way more fun
Fitness and Weight Loss This 2-move workout will rev your metabolism in minutes
Lady Smarts This savory Greek Yogurt will be your new favorite breakfast
Fitness and Weight Loss WTH is the mono diet and can it help you drop pounds?
Relationships and Sex 'I hired a sex coach to improve my sex life, here's what happened’
Fitness and Weight Loss 6 ways to make treadmill running less torturous
Lady Smarts We’re obsessed with breakfast fried rice
Fitness and Weight Loss The 4-move stability ball circuit that’ll work your butt, back, AND core

Really, people?

We already know that March is one of the most popular months of the year to file for divorce, in part because people find the holidays stressful AF. Now, a new report reveals that the weeks post-Christmas are also prime season for cheating. 

A new report from Gleeden, the "first extra-marital dating site created by women," suggests that their busiest day of the year is the second Monday after Christmas, that being January 9, 2017, according to a press release.

The site, which has roughly 3.3 million members, based this stat on the fact that they had a more than 320 percent increase in registration on the second Monday after the holidays last year—making it their busiest day ever. 

A survey of 13,000 Gleeden users also revealed that 52 percent were more likely to cheat during the first month of the year as a way to "regain their freedom" after the holiday season. Twenty-six percent of those surveyed reasoned that they needed to to try something new in life.

Gleeden’s director of communications, Solene Paillet, said in the press release that she isn’t surprised that people are more inclined to cheat around this time of year. In fact, she says it’s simply part of a basic human need for excitement and departure from routine 

Can't fathom this happening in your relationship? Check out these six women who revealed to us their reasons for cheating. 

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Health Tips Kim Kardashian West says her Psoriasis has spread to her facebullet
2 Fitness and Weight Loss WTH is the mono diet and can it help you drop...bullet
3 Lady Smarts These NSFW photos prove once and for all that people are...bullet

Women's Health

How to make any workout way more fun
Fitness and Weight Loss How to make any workout way more fun
This total-body move will get you the biceps of your dreams
Fitness and Weight Loss This 2-move workout will rev your metabolism in minutes
‘How I fell in love at first sight’ - 4 guys explain
Relationships and Sex 'I hired a sex coach to improve my sex life, here's what happened’
Exactly How to Get a Great Dumbbell Workout in Less Time
Fitness and Weight Loss The 4-move stability ball circuit that’ll work your butt, back, AND core