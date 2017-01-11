Relationship and Sex This is the day people are most likely to cheat on their partner

Really, people?

We already know that March is one of the most popular months of the year to file for divorce, in part because people find the holidays stressful AF. Now, a new report reveals that the weeks post-Christmas are also prime season for cheating.

A new report from Gleeden, the "first extra-marital dating site created by women," suggests that their busiest day of the year is the second Monday after Christmas, that being January 9, 2017, according to a press release.

The site, which has roughly 3.3 million members, based this stat on the fact that they had a more than 320 percent increase in registration on the second Monday after the holidays last year—making it their busiest day ever.

A survey of 13,000 Gleeden users also revealed that 52 percent were more likely to cheat during the first month of the year as a way to "regain their freedom" after the holiday season. Twenty-six percent of those surveyed reasoned that they needed to to try something new in life.

Gleeden’s director of communications, Solene Paillet, said in the press release that she isn’t surprised that people are more inclined to cheat around this time of year. In fact, she says it’s simply part of a basic human need for excitement and departure from routine

