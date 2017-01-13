Relationship and Sex This is how long sex lasts in different cultures

"Ready, set, sex!" We're guessing you don't bang in the name of hitting a new PR in the bedroom (or wherever), but a new study had couples from around the world timing hookups in the name of science. And the results are pretty interesting.

Researchers from Utrecht University in the Netherlands wanted to know how long it takes, on average, for people to get from initial penetration to ejaculation because…#science. They asked 500 couples in five countries—the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Spain, Turkey, and the United States—to time themselves with a stopwatch during sex over the course of four weeks. (We can only imagine, "This is so hot; grab my stopwatch…”) Researchers also recorded the men’s circumcision status and whether or not they used condoms.

The study authors found that there was a huge range in how long dudes lasted. Each couples' average P in V time ranged from 33 seconds to 44 minutes. (Seriously! Who are these people?)

Overall, they found that the median amount of time from penetration to ejaculation was (drumroll) 5.4 minutes. However, there were some differences by age and country. Younger men could go longer—their median pace was 6.5 minutes—while guys over the age of 51 lasted 4.3 minutes.

Unfortunately, Turkish men were the fastest lovers, lasting just 3.7 minutes, while men from other countries were closer to the 5.4-minute range.

Interestingly, condom use and whether or not a guy was circumcised didn’t seem to affect their performance in the sack. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Besides the fact that this study didn't time foreplay, it’s worth pointing out that the results show how long the men lasted and not how long it took the women to reach their finale. (Something tells us it would be a wee bit longer if ladies were factored into the equation.)

But if you’ve been wondering whether the amount of time you and your guy spend on the actual penetrative part of sex is “normal,” well…now you know.