Oddly Enough :  Lucy Hale's response to her nude photos being leaked is so powerful

As for Lucy's personal message to her hacker, she writes: “To whoever did this…kiss my ass.”

What a badass!

When nude photos get leaked online, most celebrities will either ignore 'em, deny 'em, or apologize for 'em. Lucy Hale is not most celebrities.

Recently, two topless photos of the Pretty Little Liars star were posted online by a hacker, exposing her breast, nipples, and a breast tattoo. And Lucy is going on the offensive.

“Once again, a woman in the public eye was violated, stolen from, and her private life and body were exposed for anyone to see,” she wrote on Twitter last night. “I will not apologize for living my life and having a personal life that is all mine.”

“It’s truly unfortunate that being exposed in this way is allowed,” she continued. “Thank you for all the sweet, supportive messages I’ve been receiving. It was a much-needed reminder that I’m surrounded by so much love. I appreciate you all very much.”

Lucy might even be taking legal action against Celeb Jihad, the website that published the pics. TMZ reports that her lawyer sent a “threatening letter” that stated that the photos are Lucy’s property and says they were meant for a friend, not a hacker…or, you know, the entire internet.

As for Lucy's personal message to her hacker, she writes: “To whoever did this…kiss my ass.”

Obviously, Lucy isn’t the first celebrity to have her nude photos splashed across the web. Kate Upton, Scarlett Johansson, and Leslie Jones have all dealt with leaks. Jennifer Lawrence was also a victim in 2014, and she took a similar stance to Lucy.

"I started to write an apology," she told Vanity Fair at the time, "but I don't have anything to say I'm sorry for. I was in a loving, healthy, great relationship for four years. It was long distance, and either your boyfriend is going to look at porn or he's going to look at you."

Let’s all give a serious slow clap for women who refuse to put up with this.

