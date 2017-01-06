Odd Enough Who do you think will get a rose on 'The Bachelor' next week?

When you've made your way through each woman's photo, Tinder-style, check out how your votes compare to others'!
Swipe right on your favorite ladies so far.
And they're off! This week, ABC kicked off season 21 of The Bachelor with Nick Viall standing in front of the notorious mansion ready for the 30 girls in limos (and on camels) to break the ice.
At the end of the night, eight gals left the crash pad sans long stems, leaving just 22 women for Nick to pick from. So who's next on the chopping block? On the photos below, swipe right to cast your vote for the women you think have a solid shot at getting a rose next week and swipe left for those who you don't think will be returning after week two. Already forgot who's who? No worries, we've got some brief recaps of the girls who are still in the running below.
Alexis, 23, aspiring dolphin trainer
The aspiring dolphin trainer made a splash night one showing up in a shark, we mean dolphin, costume
Astrid, 26, plastic surgery office manager
She introduced herself in German and used the opportunity to announce that, yes, her breasts are in fact real. (Unfortunately for Nick, there are no subtitles IRL, and he couldn’t understand her.)
Brittany, 26, travel nurse
She asked Nick to turn around so she could attempt to give him a rectal exam.
Christen, 25, wedding videographer
When she got out of the limo, she fan-girled over Nick because she felt like she was meeting a celebrity, and then asked him if he thought she was crazy.
Corinne, 24, business owner
She managed to snag the first kiss and is totally shaping up to be this season's villain.
Danielle L., 27, small business owner
The nail salon owner from Los Angeles was the first lady out of the limos.
Danielle M., 31, neonatal nurse
She gave Nick homemade maple syrup and saves babies lives for a living.
Dominique, 25, restaurant server
The server bonded with Nick over being really, really excited to be there.
Elizabeth ("Liz"), 29, doula
She hooked up with Nick at Jade and Tanner's wedding nine months ago and hasn't seen him since.
Elizabeth, 24, marketing manager
Elizabeth came out of the limo in a white dress.
Hailey, 23, photographer
She left little to the imagination when she introduced herself and mentioned that she doesn’t wear underwear.
Jaimi, 28, chef
This is the girl who wanted to show Nick her balls, a.k.a. her septum piercing, right from the start.
Jasmine G., 29, professional basketball dancer
The dancer came out of the limo with another man on her arm, famed bachelor engagement ring designer Neil Lane. They also brought a tray of engagement rings so that Nick knows which one she wants.
Josephine, 24, registered nurse
Josephine let Nick know he was a "wiener in her book" and they shared a Lady and the Tramp moment except with a raw hot dog.
Kristina, 24, dental hygienist
She's a dental hygienist, that’s basically all we’ve got so far.
Lacey, 25, digital marketing manager
When she arrived at the mansion, she sauntered up on a camel because she heard "Nick likes a good hump."
Rachel, 31, attorney
The Texas attorney snagged the first impression rose.
Raven, 25, fashion boutique owner
During her intro, Raven taught Nick how to call hogs.
Sarah, 26, grade school teacher
Sarah literally ran into Nick’s arms to make the first (of probably many) "runner-up" joke of the season.
Taylor, 23, mental health counselor
She told Nick that all of her friends think he’s a piece of sh*t.
Vanessa, 29, special education teacher
The multi-lingual teacher made her intro in French and swears she makes the best lasagna, according to her Italian mother.
Whitney, 25, Pilates instructor
She was one of the many women who were surprised they weren’t the only one in red.