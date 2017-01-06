Odd Enough Who do you think will get a rose on 'The Bachelor' next week?

Swipe right on your favorite ladies so far.

And they're off! This week, ABC kicked off season 21 of The Bachelor with Nick Viall standing in front of the notorious mansion ready for the 30 girls in limos (and on camels) to break the ice.

At the end of the night, eight gals left the crash pad sans long stems, leaving just 22 women for Nick to pick from. So who's next on the chopping block? On the photos below, swipe right to cast your vote for the women you think have a solid shot at getting a rose next week and swipe left for those who you don't think will be returning after week two. Already forgot who's who? No worries, we've got some brief recaps of the girls who are still in the running below.

When you've made your way through each woman's photo, Tinder-style, check out how your votes compare to others'!

Alexis, 23, aspiring dolphin trainer

The aspiring dolphin trainer made a splash night one showing up in a shark, we mean dolphin, costume

Astrid, 26, plastic surgery office manager

She introduced herself in German and used the opportunity to announce that, yes, her breasts are in fact real. (Unfortunately for Nick, there are no subtitles IRL, and he couldn’t understand her.)

Brittany, 26, travel nurse

She asked Nick to turn around so she could attempt to give him a rectal exam.

Christen, 25, wedding videographer

When she got out of the limo, she fan-girled over Nick because she felt like she was meeting a celebrity, and then asked him if he thought she was crazy.

Corinne, 24, business owner

She managed to snag the first kiss and is totally shaping up to be this season's villain.

Danielle L., 27, small business owner

The nail salon owner from Los Angeles was the first lady out of the limos.

Danielle M., 31, neonatal nurse

She gave Nick homemade maple syrup and saves babies lives for a living.

Dominique, 25, restaurant server

The server bonded with Nick over being really, really excited to be there.

Elizabeth ("Liz"), 29, doula

She hooked up with Nick at Jade and Tanner's wedding nine months ago and hasn't seen him since.

Elizabeth, 24, marketing manager

Elizabeth came out of the limo in a white dress.

Hailey, 23, photographer

She left little to the imagination when she introduced herself and mentioned that she doesn’t wear underwear.

Jaimi, 28, chef

This is the girl who wanted to show Nick her balls, a.k.a. her septum piercing, right from the start.

Jasmine G., 29, professional basketball dancer

The dancer came out of the limo with another man on her arm, famed bachelor engagement ring designer Neil Lane. They also brought a tray of engagement rings so that Nick knows which one she wants.

Josephine, 24, registered nurse

Josephine let Nick know he was a "wiener in her book" and they shared a Lady and the Tramp moment except with a raw hot dog.

Kristina, 24, dental hygienist

She's a dental hygienist, that’s basically all we’ve got so far.

Lacey, 25, digital marketing manager

When she arrived at the mansion, she sauntered up on a camel because she heard "Nick likes a good hump."

Rachel, 31, attorney

The Texas attorney snagged the first impression rose.

Raven, 25, fashion boutique owner

During her intro, Raven taught Nick how to call hogs.

Sarah, 26, grade school teacher

Sarah literally ran into Nick’s arms to make the first (of probably many) "runner-up" joke of the season.

Taylor, 23, mental health counselor

She told Nick that all of her friends think he’s a piece of sh*t.

Vanessa, 29, special education teacher

The multi-lingual teacher made her intro in French and swears she makes the best lasagna, according to her Italian mother.

Whitney, 25, Pilates instructor

She was one of the many women who were surprised they weren’t the only one in red.