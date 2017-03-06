It's a follow-up to the Women's March.

The organizers of January’s Women’s March, which included millions of people around the globe, are continuing to spread their message with some major action this month. Now they’re calling for a strike.

A Day Without A Woman calls for women around the world to stay home from work to send a message about the value of women in the workforce.

“On International Women's Day, March 8th, women and our allies will act together for equity, justice, and the human rights of women and all gender-oppressed people, through a one-day demonstration of economic solidarity,” the organizers wrote on their website.

The aim is to show in numbers the "enormous value" of women in our society and in our economy, despite obstacles such as lower wages, discrimination, and sexual harassment.

The demonstration also emphasizes the value of unpaid labor and care work. Since you can’t exactly leave your kids unattended, the demonstration calls for men to lean in to responsibilities at home.

Of course, taking a day off isn't necessarily a possibility for many women who can't afford miss a day’s wages or don’t have alternative childcare options.

To recognize this, there are a few ways you can participate in the demonstration without going on strike. Another way to demonstrate the economic power of women is to refrain from shopping (except at women- or minority-owned businesses). Or you can simply wear red in solidarity on March 8.

“When millions of us stood together in January, we saw clearly that our army of love greatly outnumbers that of fear, greed and hatred,” the organizers said.

“Let's raise our voices together again, to say that women’s rights are human rights, regardless of a woman’s race, ethnicity, religion, immigration status, sexual identity, gender expression, economic status, age or disability.”