Odd Enough There's going to be a women's strike on March 8 - what do you think?

The organizers of January’s Women’s March are continuing to spread their message with some major action this month.

  • Published:
Women's march play

Women's march

(Getty)

Fitness You can make these 12 easy weight-loss changes in 60 seconds or less
Girl Smarts 6 whole-30 approved tricks that will help you end food guilt
Health Tips ‘Why do I suddenly have random bruises all over my body?!'
Relationships and Sex 'Why I love my high sex drive'
Health Tips How can I work out outside without aggravating my allergies?
Heealth Tips How many avocados is it safe to eat per week?
Relationships and Sex How to guarantee an orgasm, according to science
Health Tips What’s worse for your bod: sugar or salt?
Relationships ‘My partner and I planned our dream wedding while he was dying of cancer’

It's a follow-up to the Women's March.

The organizers of January’s Women’s March, which included millions of people around the globe, are continuing to spread their message with some major action this month. Now they’re calling for a strike.

A Day Without A Woman calls for women around the world to stay home from work to send a message about the value of women in the workforce.

“On International Women's Day, March 8th, women and our allies will act together for equity, justice, and the human rights of women and all gender-oppressed people, through a one-day demonstration of economic solidarity,” the organizers wrote on their website.

The aim is to show in numbers the "enormous value" of women in our society and in our economy, despite obstacles such as lower wages, discrimination, and sexual harassment.

The demonstration also emphasizes the value of unpaid labor and care work. Since you can’t exactly leave your kids unattended, the demonstration calls for men to lean in to responsibilities at home.

Of course, taking a day off isn't necessarily a possibility for many women who can't afford miss a day’s wages or don’t have alternative childcare options.

To recognize this, there are a few ways you can participate in the demonstration without going on strike. Another way to demonstrate the economic power of women is to refrain from shopping (except at women- or minority-owned businesses). Or you can simply wear red in solidarity on March 8.

“When millions of us stood together in January, we saw clearly that our army of love greatly outnumbers that of fear, greed and hatred,” the organizers said.

“Let's raise our voices together again, to say that women’s rights are human rights, regardless of a woman’s race, ethnicity, religion, immigration status, sexual identity, gender expression, economic status, age or disability.”

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Relationships and Sex 'Why I love my high sex drive'bullet
2 Health Tips What’s worse for your bod: sugar or salt?bullet
3 Heealth Tips How many avocados is it safe to eat per week?bullet

Women's Health

 
Health Tips 3 moves that soothe cramps
Nikes' plus size line
Fitness Nike is rolling out plus-sized fitness wear
Cookie jar
Fitness and Weight Loss ‘I love snacking - what’s the best way for me to lose weight?’
Peeps Oreos
Odd Enough Apparently Peeps Oreos will turn your tongue and poop pink