Odd Enough People are mad about Ivanka Trump’s dress - here’s why

When you’re in politics, the most subtle, seemingly meaningless stuff can make a big impact on people.

  Published:
Talk about statement-making clothing...

When you’re in politics, the most subtle, seemingly meaningless stuff can make a big impact on people. First Daughter Ivanka Trump is learning that the hard way after people are criticizing the dress she wore to her father’s address to a joint session of Congress on last week.

It’s no secret that Donald Trump has been big on putting “America first”—including manufacturing more goods in America and buying American products.

He even talked it about it in his address, announcing that he will be asking Congress to approve a massive infrastructure investment designed to create American jobs, and guided by two principles: “Buy American, and hire American.”

Ivanka attended her father's speech wearing a nearly $3,000 dress from Roland Mouret, a French designer, according to the Daily Mail. And people weren't afraid to point out that irony, whether it was with humor or anger:

Ivanka wore a French designer to Congress speech

  — DivaKnevil (@DivaKnevil) March 1, 2017

@realDonaldTrump IVANKA WORE A DRESS NOT MADE IN AMERICA! I GUESS SHE DOESN'T GIVE A SHIT ABOUT AMERICA!

— Diana Presente (@diana_presente) March 1, 2017

Dad said Buy American so Ivanka wore a French designer's dress #hypocrisy

— Impudent Cat (@ImpudentCat) March 1, 2017

First Lady Melania Trump, on the other hand, wore a sequined jacket and skirt by American designer Michael Kors that cost $9,590, E! News reports.

However, the product details on both items say "Imported," although there are no further specifics on the origins of the clothing.

This isn’t the first time Ivanka has come under fire for outsourcing her clothes: Her own clothing line is manufactured in China and Hong Kong, Business Insider reports. And according to the Washington Post, Trump-branded products, such as Donald J. Trump Apparel, are made in 12 other countries, including China and Mexico.

Surprisingly—or not—no one questioned where Donald Trump’s suit was made…

