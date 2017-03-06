Odd Enough Apparently Peeps Oreos will turn your tongue and poop pink

​Guess you are what you eat?

Every spring, the candy aisle comes into full bloom with chocolate bunnies, candy Easter eggs and, of course, marshmallow Peeps - a favorite that hasn't really changed since you were a kid. To keep the sugary marshmallows from getting stale, Peeps teamed up with Oreos for a special edition Peeps-flavored vanilla Oreo.

Only there's kind of a big issue: The cookies are apparently turning peoples' poop pink.

According to users on Twitter and Instagram, it starts with the saliva, BuzzFeed reports.

Many people are even posting that their tongue and saliva are still bright pink a day after eating the Peeps Oreo.

Ate 3 Peeps Oreos last night. My tongue is still hot pink and my spit looks like Pepto-Bismol

— Chris M. (@BadMoodMorgado) February 22, 2017

Pro-tip: the new Peeps flavored Oreo cookies will turn your tongue pink. Very pink. Do not panic after cookie-breakfast when brushing teeth.

— Keith Stattenfield (@stattenf) February 26, 2017

The thing that disturbs me most about the Peeps Oreos is that I woke up with a tongue the same color as the cream filling.

— Jay Dee (@JadenDrakus) February 27, 2017

Don't eat peeps flavored Oreos guys... #peepsoreos #peepsoreo #pink

A post shared by Sarah Kistler (@sarahsmil_e) on Feb 25, 2017 at 3:54pm PST

But the pink problem doesn't stop with spit. Several users tweeted that their poop had taken on a distinctly pink hue after eating the pink marshmallow cream in the special edition Oreos.

My roommate ate a whole pack of oreo Peeps and left a pink stain in the toilet.

— ElleLeven (@Barbeydahl) February 23, 2017

@Oreo the peeps oreos made my poop bright pink

— Ellie Won (@Elliegreentea) February 28, 2017

Is it gross? Yes. But is it unsafe? Probably not.

According to the BuzzFeed report, the cookies contain FD&C Red Number 3, which is an FDA-approved food coloring and has been known to temporarily dye your tongue.

"This is common with brightly colored products such as ice pops, gelatins and drink mixes, as well as with certain fruits and vegetables, including beets and cranberries," Kimberly Fontes, the senior communications manager of Mondelēz International, Oreos parent company, said.

"Such foods can also temporarily color stool."

If anything, we'd be more concerned about the sugar overload—the pink poop will pass.