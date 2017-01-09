Lady Smarts We’re obsessed with breakfast fried rice

A whole new way to get your morning eggs.

The best time to chow down on heaps of garlic? When you've already got morning breath. In sinangag—the Filipino rice dish that turns last night's dinner into this a.m.'s power meal—mincing the bulbs helps activate the healthful (and memory-revving) compound allicin. 

Ingredients 

1 Tbsp + 1 tsp canola oil
2 eggs, beaten
5 cloves garlic, minced
1 ½ cups cooked brown rice
2 tsp soy sauce
1 scallion, thinly sliced
½ tsp Sriracha

Instructions

1. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a nonstick skillet over medium. Add eggs and cook until set, 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate, roll up, and slice into ½-inch-thick strips.

2. Wipe skillet. Add remaining oil over medium-low heat. Cook garlic, stirring, until crisp, 2 minutes; remove from pan, leaving oil.

3. Add rice to pan. Cook for 30 seconds, toss, and cook 30 seconds more. Add soy sauce, stir to coat, and cook another 30 seconds. Divide rice between 2 bowls, topping each with garlic, egg, scallion, and Sriracha.

MAKES 2 SERVINGS

Per serving: 330 cal, 15 g fat (2.5 g sat), 37 g carbs, 1 g sugar, 400 mg sodium, 3 g fiber, 11 g protein

This article originally appeared in the January/February 2017 issue of Women's Health. For more delicious breakfast recipes, pick up a copy, on newsstands now.

