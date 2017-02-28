Lady Smarts We finally discovered an eyeshadow that actually stays put

About damn time!

Eye shadow has a tendency to be the “What I think I look like/What I actually look like” of beauty products.

After careful application, we often still have to deal with creasing, dusty cheeks, and watery eyes—adding up to a one-way ticket to Smearsville.

“Creasing happens because the product mixes with oils on your lids,” says makeup artist Molly Stern. But there is a way forward, my friends.

Milk Makeup Eye Pigments ($24, sephora.com) are an ultra-colorful blend of pearlized mica (a natural mineral commonly used in makeup, according to the Campaign for Safe Cosmetics), which gives them each a gleamy finish that shines well into the night.

Any of the gorgeous 11 shades—ranging from electric blue and iridescent lavender to bronze and champagne—apply seamlessly to your lids, with no creases in sight.

They're the perfect pop of shine for an evening out on the town.

The creamy shadow can be applied with fingertips or a brush, but warning: a little goes a long way!

When you squeeze the formula out of the tube and apply it to your lid, you can adjust the shade (to sheer it down for a watercolor effect or to amp it up for full-throttle coverage by patting a couple of layers on top) for about a minute or two before it locks into place.

Once applied, it won’t budge all night. At last!