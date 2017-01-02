Home > Women's Health >

Lady Smarts :  This woman hiked a marathon in the snow to save her family over the weekend

Lady Smarts This woman hiked a marathon in the snow to save her family over the weekend

Karen hiked 26 miles in the snow with no cell service, no snow boots, and only a small pack of Cheerios for food.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This woman hiked a marathon in the snow to save her family over the weekend play

This woman hiked a marathon in the snow to save her family over the weekend

(Heavy)

Jennifer Lopez, Drake, Rihanna There might be a love triangle between music stars
Fitness and Weight Loss Sculpt your whole bod with just 3 dumbbell moves
Fitness and Weight Loss The worst time to eat lunch if you're trying to lose weight
Fitness and Weight Loss These non-Paleo foods might actually help you lose weight
Fitness and Weight Loss This triple-threat workout will sculpt your butt, arms, and core
Fitness and Weight Loss Exactly how to squeeze a butt workout into every sweat sesh
Health Tips Dear Piers Morgan: Yes, sexual assault victims can suffer from PTSD
Super Hacks 5 ways to practically guarantee you orgasm during oral
Super Hacks How to DIY your own lip kit
Health Tips 'I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease at 34’

Karen says she relied on her “solutions-oriented” personality and maternal instinct to survive.

When most people do a marathon, they spend months training in advance. Las Vegas mom Karen Klein did one with zero preparation—all to save her family.

Karen walked 26 miles in the snow along a desolate part of the Grand Canyon over 36 hours to seek help after her car got stuck in the mud near the North Rim. Her 10-year-old son and husband were in the car, and Karen decided she would be the one to get help since her husband had recently been in an accident.

"I said, 'I'll go, I'll just walk up to the main road. I'm a runner,'" she told NBC News. Unfortunately, that road is closed to car traffic during the winter. Hours later, she was alone in the dark. So, she kept moving.

Karen hiked 26 miles in the snow with no cell service, no snow boots, and only a small pack of Cheerios for food. "I didn't think I would be out that long," she explained.

At one point, she sought out shelter and wedged herself beneath an evergreen tree. However, she was scared she would fall asleep and freeze to death, so she kept herself awake. “I just talked to myself and rocked back to stay warm," she said. When she got hungry, Karen ate twigs and drank melted snow.

It didn’t end there: After walking for miles, Karen pulled a muscle near her hip and lost a shoe in the snow. To move her leg, she had to physically pick it up and move it forward. "I could only move it 10 steps at a time [before getting] very exhausted and sore,” she said.

Karen finally came across an empty home for park rangers and broke a glass with her elbow to get in. During her ordeal, her husband and son walked in the opposite direction to get cell service to call for help, and a search and rescue team finally discovered Karen at the ranger residence.

Karen says she relied on her “solutions-oriented” personality and maternal instinct to survive. "I can't leave my son without a mom. I'm can't leave my husband without a wife. I'm not letting my parents bury me,” she remembers thinking.

Karen said she knows she’s lucky to be alive, and is currently receiving treatment for frostbitten toes. She may have to have some amputated, but says it’s a “sit-and wait-situation.” However, she’s keeping it all in perspective.

"In the grand scheme of things, I keep thinking: 'You know what? It's a few toes. Don't worry about it,’” she says.

Never underestimate the power of a mom.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Fitness and Weight Loss These 8 questions reveal if you’re addicted to sugarbullet
2 Fitness and Weight Loss Here’s why rethinking your ‘cheat day’ could...bullet
3 Fitness and Weight Loss ‘Why can’t I stop farting during workouts?!’bullet

Women's Health

Simone Biles just shut down her body shamers with a single Tweet
Lady Smarts Simone Biles just shut down her body shamers with a single Tweet
 
Lady Smarts ‘I masturbated every day for a week, here’s what happened’
The 8 emotional stages of going gray
Lady Smarts The 8 emotional stages of going gray
cheat day
Fitness and Weight Loss 5 mistakes almost everyone makes when they start new year's resolution diets