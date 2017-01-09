Lady Smarts These NSFW photos prove once and for all that people are gorgeous at every size

Simply stunning.

No two people are alike: We all have different hair, skin color, body sizes, and features, and that’s what makes us all special. Love comes in all shapes and sizes, too—and that’s one of the points made by photographer Substantia Jones in The Adipositivity Project .

The Adipositivity Project aims to promote body positivity and acceptance of different body types “through a visual display of fat physicality,” Substantia writes on her website. “The hope is to broaden definitions of physical beauty. Literally.”

Substantia’s photos feature men and women of various shapes, body types, sexual preferences, and physical abilities, dressed down or naked, and she has a special Valentine’s Day series that showcases couples in loving poses. Couples can be seen hugging, cuddling, stroking each other, and acting playful.

Each person featured has a different shape and size, but the message is the same: Love is for everyone, and it’s beautiful.

Check out a few of Substantia’s incredible photos below (FYI: some of them are NSFW):

For more inspiring (and totally, jaw-droppingly gorgeous) photos, check out the full portfolio at the Adipositivity Project. You can even order prints of your favorite images!