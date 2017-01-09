Lady Smarts These NSFW photos prove once and for all that people are gorgeous at every size

Each person featured has a different shape and size, but the message is the same: Love is for everyone, and it’s beautiful. 

  • Published:
These NSFW photos prove once and for all that people are gorgeous at every size play

These NSFW photos prove once and for all that people are gorgeous at every size

(Women's Health)

Fitness and Weight Loss This total-body move will get you the biceps of your dreams
Fitness and Weight Loss Is Coconut the key to weight loss?
Fitness and Weight Loss 7 Cauliflower rice combos that weigh in at 250 calories or less
Health Tips 6 reasons why you’re pooping a whole lot more than usual
Relationship Tips 7 young widows share how they found love again
Fitness and Weight Loss How to lose weight fast without crash dieting
Lady Smarts 5 reasons why your chest might hurt when you run
Health Tips Kim Kardashian West says her Psoriasis has spread to her face

Simply stunning.

No two people are alike: We all have different hair, skin color, body sizes, and features, and that’s what makes us all special. Love comes in all shapes and sizes, too—and that’s one of the points made by photographer Substantia Jones in The Adipositivity Project.

The Adipositivity Project aims to promote body positivity and acceptance of different body types “through a visual display of fat physicality,” Substantia writes on her website. “The hope is to broaden definitions of physical beauty. Literally.”

Substantia’s photos feature men and women of various shapes, body types, sexual preferences, and physical abilities, dressed down or naked, and she has a special Valentine’s Day series that showcases couples in loving poses. Couples can be seen hugging, cuddling, stroking each other, and acting playful.

Each person featured has a different shape and size, but the message is the same: Love is for everyone, and it’s beautiful. 

Check out a few of Substantia’s incredible photos below (FYI: some of them are NSFW):

These NSFW photos prove once and for all that people are gorgeous at every size play

These NSFW photos prove once and for all that people are gorgeous at every size

(Women's Health)

These NSFW photos prove once and for all that people are gorgeous at every size play

These NSFW photos prove once and for all that people are gorgeous at every size

(Women's Health)

 

For more inspiring (and totally, jaw-droppingly gorgeous) photos, check out the full portfolio at the Adipositivity Project. You can even order prints of your favorite images!

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Relationship Tips 7 young widows share how they found love againbullet
2 Health Tips Do you have a calcium deficiency? Answer these 3 questions...bullet
3 Health Tips 6 reasons why you’re pooping a whole lot more than usualbullet

Women's Health

This total-body move will get you the biceps of your dreams
Fitness and Weight Loss This total-body move will get you the biceps of your dreams
Kim Kardashian
Health Tips Kim Kardashian West says her Psoriasis has spread to her face
Is Coconut the key to weight loss?
Fitness and Weight Loss Is Coconut the key to weight loss?
5 Things I Learned When I Meal-Prepped Every Sunday For A Month
Fitness and Weight Loss 7 Cauliflower rice combos that weigh in at 250 calories or less