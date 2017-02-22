Seriously, what can't you get at TJ's?

There's something about shopping at Trader Joe's that makes us feel good about ourselves.

Walking through the store, you can't help but feel a little trendier and healthier, and best of all, you feel smarter knowing you won't break the bank at the end of your trip.

But the perks of shopping there aren't just limited to the food aisles. The beloved grocery store chain is actually a goldmine for affordable beauty buys. Don't believe us?

We asked six beauty industry professionals to tell us about their favorite Trader Joe's beauty products.

1. Trader Joe's Organic Virgin Coconut Oil

The brand's Organic Virgin Coconut Oil ($6) reigns supreme in the beauty world, according to our experts. They rely on it to nourish skin and hair in countless ways.

According to Joanna Vargas, celebrity facialist and founder of Joanna Vargas Salon and Skincare Collection, "Coconut oil is amazing for the skin—it contains fatty acids that are awesome for maintaining the skin's lipid layer and it is very soothing for the skin.

I would even recommend it for people who have eczema because of its calming properties."

According to Sami Knight, celebrity hair stylist, "It's also great as a hair mask. I tend to use it more on ends, as it's super conditioning." Knight also uses the oil as a natural styling balm.

"Just a tiny drop rubbed into palms and then smoothed through lengths softens damaged split ends and tames frizz. Totally chemical free, no parabens or silicones."

Mary Phillips, a celebrity makeup artist for the likes of Chrissy Teigen and J.Lo, emphasizes how multi-functional the oil is: "A deep conditioner, a hair mask, a body mask, a moisturizer, a lip balm, shaving cream, after sun lotion, makeup remover—it's the multi-purpose mother of beauty! Well, one of them!"

2. Trader Joe's Coconut Oil Spray

Keeping it in the coconut oil family, editorial hair stylist Rachel Lee calls Trader Joe's Coconut Oil Spray ($3) an "undercover beauty star."

She prefers the spray over the jarred stuff for use in hair.

"If you have fine hair, spray onto hands lightly before running through ends. If you have thick, coarse hair, spray directly onto ends six inches away for a light sheen."

She also likes to use the spray "on legs for a sexy sheen beachside or out at night."

3. Trader Joe's 100% Pure Jojoba Oil

Ashley Rubell, celebrity and editorial hair stylist, pairs TJ's coconut oil with their 100% Pure Jojoba Oil ($8).

"I use both on my hair and skin. I have coarse, wavy hair and dry, sensitive skin. Those two products help with dry scalp, eczema, and retain moisture.

I use both whenever I get out of the shower. They remind me of those two-in-one shampoo conditioners that men use [and] they're must-haves for me with the change of season - especially when the winds pick up!"

4. Dr. Bronner's 18-in-1 Hemp Peppermint Pure Castile Soap

"I feel like this is a classic," says Phillips of Dr. Bronner's 18-in-1 Hemp Peppermint Pure Castile Soap ($12), which you can find at Trader Joe's.

"Is it really 18 in 1? Not really. Do I love it as body wash [and] to wash my make up brushes? Yes!"

Phillips considers this cult classic a great body wash if you have highly sensitive skin.

"A little is all you need and it lathers," she says.

Brady also likes to use this soap to clean all of her hairbrushes because of how gentle it is on boar bristles.

5. Trader Joe's Baking Soda

While baking soda ($1) may not be an obvious pick for hair care, Brady says that every two weeks she does a baking soda and water rinse on her hair to "clarify without stripping natural oils.

It [leaves] hair super shiny and ready to absorb a nice, rich hair mask."

6. Tom's of Maine Whitening Toothpaste

With natural-sourced ingredients and natural flavorings, the Tom's of Maine brand seems right at home on the shelves of Trader Joe's beauty aisle.

According to celebrity hair stylist Jennifer Brent, "it works magic."

She says her favorite toothpaste ever is the Tom's of Maine Whitening Toothpaste ($4).

7. Trader Joe's Tea Tree Oil Products

For the TJ enthusiasts who like to add natural essential oils to their beauty routine, the store's collection of tea tree oil products like Trader Joe's Tea Tree Tingle Shampoo ($4) are a great purchase.

"I personally love the tea tree products," says Brent.

"Tea tree oil is a fabulous natural antibacterial and astringent. Great on the skin, and wonderful for treating blackheads and fighting topical infections."

8. Trader Joe's Micellar Cleanser & Makeup Remover Towelettes

Trader Joe's Micellar Cleanser and Makeup Remover Towelettes ($4) use micellar technology to deposit moisture and sweep up any impurities.

"Micelles are attracted to dirt and oil, and they draw out impurities without drying out your skin, versus wipes containing foamy solution that strip your skin and leave behind harsh chemicals.

Micelles cling on to the dirt and makeup on your skin and dissolve them while leaving behind a glowy, hydrated finish," explains Mary Phillips.

"If you have sensitive skin, then these are a great option for you!"