Lady Smarts :  Simone Biles just shut down her body shamers with a single Tweet

Online haters are trying to ruin her beach vacation.

Simone Biles is taking a much-deserved beach vacation in Belize and she’s been posting some seriously envy-inducing photos on Instagram as proof.

Among other things, the Olympic gymnast swam with sharks, rode a horse, and jumped off a cliff with a gorgeous waterfall in the background. She also joked in one photo that she’s “living in bathing suits”—seriously, why are we not on this vacation, too?

But, because it’s social media, haters are surfacing. "Ur so ugly Simone Biles even I look better than u," one person wrote. “You’re like 6 years old—you don’t have an ass,” another said.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Simone has dealt with body shamers. She and her fellow Final Five gymnasts received negative comments about their muscles when they posted an Instagram photo of themselves on a beach in bikinis after the Olympics.

While Simone has seemingly brushed off these comments in the past, she’s now taking on her latest haters. Simone had this to say on Twitter: “You all can judge my body all you want, but at the end of the day it's MY body. I love it & I'm comfortable in my skin.”

That body has made her the most decorated U.S. gymnast in history, so clearly she’s doing something right.

Simone isn’t the first gymnast who has refused to take this kind of hatorade laying down. Simone’s teammate Gabby Douglas dealt with “fans” hating on her hair (seriously people?), and she told the Associated Press in August that the comments get to her. "For me, it was really hurtful," she says. "Did I choose my hair texture? No. I'm grateful for having this hair on my head. When you read that hurtful stuff you're like 'OK, wow.'"

Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson even teamed up with Dove in July after being bullied for being “bulky, stocky, too big, too short, and too fat,” she says. “It was always frustrating for me, because in my career, I was not the stereotypical gymnast body that everybody seemed to think was perfection," she said.

As for Simone, she seems unbothered by the negative comments—after sending out her body-positive message, she kept on posting bikini pics. #Slay.

