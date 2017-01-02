Home > Women's Health >

Lady Smarts :  Simone Biles just shut down her body shamers with a single Tweet

Lady Smarts Simone Biles just shut down her body shamers with a single Tweet

Among other things, the Olympic gymnast swam with sharks, rode a horse, and jumped off a cliff

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Simone Biles just shut down her body shamers with a single Tweet play

Simone Biles

(Pulse)

Lady Smarts The 8 emotional stages of going gray
Lady Smarts ‘I masturbated every day for a week, here’s what happened’
Jennifer Lopez, Drake, Rihanna There might be a love triangle between music stars
Super Hacks 5 ways to practically guarantee you orgasm during oral
Fitness and Weight Loss 5 mistakes almost everyone makes when they start new year's resolution diets
Fitness and Weight Loss The worst time to eat lunch if you're trying to lose weight
Fitness and Weight Loss This triple-threat workout will sculpt your butt, arms, and core
Fitness and Weight Loss These non-Paleo foods might actually help you lose weight
Fitness and Weight Loss Sculpt your whole bod with just 3 dumbbell moves
Lady Smarts This woman hiked a marathon in the snow to save her family over the weekend

Online haters are trying to ruin her beach vacation.

Simone Biles is taking a much-deserved beach vacation in Belize and she’s been posting some seriously envy-inducing photos on Instagram as proof.

Among other things, the Olympic gymnast swam with sharks, rode a horse, and jumped off a cliff with a gorgeous waterfall in the background. She also joked in one photo that she’s “living in bathing suits”—seriously, why are we not on this vacation, too?

But, because it’s social media, haters are surfacing. "Ur so ugly Simone Biles even I look better than u," one person wrote. “You’re like 6 years old—you don’t have an ass,” another said.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Simone has dealt with body shamers. She and her fellow Final Five gymnasts received negative comments about their muscles when they posted an Instagram photo of themselves on a beach in bikinis after the Olympics.

While Simone has seemingly brushed off these comments in the past, she’s now taking on her latest haters. Simone had this to say on Twitter: “You all can judge my body all you want, but at the end of the day it's MY body. I love it & I'm comfortable in my skin.

That body has made her the most decorated U.S. gymnast in history, so clearly she’s doing something right.

Simone isn’t the first gymnast who has refused to take this kind of hatorade laying down. Simone’s teammate Gabby Douglas dealt with “fans” hating on her hair (seriously people?), and she told the Associated Press in August that the comments get to her. "For me, it was really hurtful," she says. "Did I choose my hair texture? No. I'm grateful for having this hair on my head. When you read that hurtful stuff you're like 'OK, wow.'"

Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson even teamed up with Dove in July after being bullied for being “bulky, stocky, too big, too short, and too fat,” she says. “It was always frustrating for me, because in my career, I was not the stereotypical gymnast body that everybody seemed to think was perfection," she said.

As for Simone, she seems unbothered by the negative comments—after sending out her body-positive message, she kept on posting bikini pics. #Slay.

Check out that time we hung out with body-positivity guru Ashley Graham and Christie Brinkley:

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Fitness and Weight Loss These 8 questions reveal if you’re addicted to sugarbullet
2 Fitness and Weight Loss ‘Why can’t I stop farting during workouts?!’bullet
3 Fitness and Weight Loss Here’s why rethinking your ‘cheat day’ could...bullet

Women's Health

 
Lady Smarts ‘I masturbated every day for a week, here’s what happened’
The 8 emotional stages of going gray
Lady Smarts The 8 emotional stages of going gray
cheat day
Fitness and Weight Loss 5 mistakes almost everyone makes when they start new year's resolution diets
This woman hiked a marathon in the snow to save her family over the weekend
Lady Smarts This woman hiked a marathon in the snow to save her family over the weekend