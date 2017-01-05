Lady Smarts Insanity trainer Shaun T on how to deal when the scale is bringing you down

This article was written by Peter Moore and provided by our partners at Men's Health.

You know Shaun T from his Insanity workouts, from T25, from CIZE, and from a six pack you’d trade your next two pay raises for. But before he had that body, he was just another doughy college sophomore wondering where the extra 50 pounds had come from.

“I had my mirror moment, just like a lot of people do,” Shaun says. “But I’m so thankful to that guy in the mirror, because he made the decisions that got me where I am today. I love that guy.”

Now, he’s putting everything he’s learned down on paper in the upcoming book T Is For Transformation, which will be published in fall 2017 by Rodale, the parent company for Women's Health.

The key to getting the body you want, according to Shaun, is accepting that woman in the mirror, understanding how she got that way, and helping her take the steps that will improve her life. No need to shame her.

At a recent “Shaun T Live” event in Indianapolis—where he led 1,000 people through a 45-minute sweat storm—he fielded questions from the crowd, including what to do if you find yourself stressing over your weight.

One audience member said, "I check the scale every day, and I hate it when I go up a few pounds. Will this ever stop?"

Shaun T said, “Where is your ‘now’? Wean yourself off the scale, because you need to accept where you are right now. You’re already at your destination, and you need to be happy with that. The person you were when you weighed 90 pounds more was amazing because that person started your journey. Love that person.

“When people look in the mirror they go to things they don’t want to see. Instead, go to what you want to see. Go to who you are right now! A lot of times people will say to me, ‘Shaun T, you turned my life around.’ I always answer the same way: ‘No, you turned your own life around.’”

“The most important lesson I’ve ever learned is that you can’t build or maintain physical strength unless you have the emotional kind,” Shaun said. “I’m on a mission right now to help people build both.”

So ask yourself: How strong are you inside? The answer will tell you things the mirror and the scale never can.