Lady Smarts ‘How can I stop craving sweets immediately after a meal?’

Because the struggle is so, so real.

Most cravings are triggered by emotions, habits, or nutrients. So after you eat your healthy salmon poke bowl, you may crave a macaron since your mom always served them after dinner. Or maybe you always walk to the macaron shop after you stop at your favorite Japanese spot, so your brain expects the treat.

Or perhaps you didn't eat enough food all day, particularly protein or fat. These nutrients offer satiety, so a lack can cause urges for fast energy (i.e., refined sugars and starches).

If emotions are your craving culprit, pause after your meal to ask yourself what you're feeling and if there's another behavior that could give you comfort (like calling your mom or lighting a candle). If a habit is the issue, wean yourself off the sweets by subbing your post-dinner dessert with something sugar-free that still feels indulgent, like a spoonful of peanut butter or mug of cinnamon tea.

And as for those nutrient deficiencies, aim for healthy proteins (like fish, eggs, or beans) and good fats (olive oil, avocado, nuts) in every meal. With these game plans, you should be able to extract your automatic sweet tooth and save the goodies for those times when nothing else will do.