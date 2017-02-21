Lady Smarts 6 times Jennifer Aniston dropped a truth bomb on all of us

In honor of the star's 48th birthday.

Whether you fell in love with her as Rachel on Friends or as Dr. Julia Harris in Horrible Bosses, one thing’s for sure about Jennifer Aniston: She’s always been a truth-teller.

With quotes about aging, being childless, and even failed relationships, she is endlessly relatable despite her A-list status.

In honor of her birthday on February 11, here are five of our favorite nuggets of wisdom from the star:

1. That Time She Told Us We Are Complete

“We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child. We get to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies. That decision is ours and ours alone.” —The Huffington Post, 2016

2. That Time She Nailed The True Meaning Of Beauty

"[Beauty is] inner confidence. Peace. Kindness. Honesty. A life well-lived. Taking on challenges and not feeling shame for things that haven't gone the way you felt they should have. And not feeling like a failure or allowing people to critique your life and make you feel like you've failed at something. That's just toxic noise." —People Magazine, 2016

3. That Time She Told Us To Embrace Change In Relationships

"It's a growing, literally living thing. There's going to be growing pains, there's going to be awkward moments—your lanky phase, your pimpled phase. I think that's the beauty of a relationship." —GQ , 2012

4. That Time She Told Us To Listen To Our Bodies

“You know what, there are days I go “I can’t” and “I don’t want to,” and I think you just have to listen to your body. So sometimes you just don’t work out. And then there are times when you go, “Really? Do you really not want to?”

And then if you just say, “OK, I’m going to get on some machine for 10 minutes,” you just start to get the endorphins going. Then you feel great, and you just keep going. So sometimes you can actually override the “I don’t want to work out. ”— Women’s Health, 2014 (Kick-start your new, healthy routine with Women's Health's 12-Week Total-Body Transformation!)

5. That Time She Told Us To Live Life On Our Own Terms

“This whole 'poor lonely Jen' thing, this idea that I'm so unlucky in love? I actually feel I've been unbelievably lucky in love. Just because at this stage my life doesn't have the traditional framework to it — the husband and the two kids and the house in Connecticut—it's mine. It's my experience. And if you don't like the way it looks, then stop looking at it! Because I feel good. I don't feel like I'm supposed to be any further along or somewhere that I'm not. I'm right where I'm supposed to be." — Vogue, 2008

6. That Time She Told Us The Truth About Aging

"Being this side of 40 feels like what I should have felt being this side of 25: in my body, in my heart, happy with my life, and OK with whatever bumps in the road present themselves." —Glamour, 2011