Just a few add-ins make for a healthy meal.

The classic college food is trending: Ramen restos are popping up in major U.S. cities, and according to an NPR report, the quick-cooking noodle soup has replaced cigarettes as the hot currency in prisons! Just ditch the lame flavor packet and eat yours like a real (non-incarcerated) adult with these fresh topping combos from Anna Barrios-Horiike, exec chef at Ganso Ramen in Brooklyn.

1. MUSHROOMS + ROASTED CHICKEN = MEATY + FILLING

Toss the 'shrooms in olive oil and bake at 350°F until tender (about 10 minutes) to up savoriness. Grab an herbed bird from a supermarket, and add bite-size pieces for juicy, no-prep protein.

2. SHRIMP + GARLIC = LIGHT + SHARP

The crowd-pleasing crustaceans lend a subtly sweet, oceanesque vibe. Throw in one minced clove—garlic's signature bite pairs like a champ with seafood.

3. CARROTS + SCALLIONS = CHEWY + BALANCED

Add a quarter-cup of shredded carrots for texture—and sweetness—and one thinly sliced scallion. Milder than onion but more pronounced than chives, scallion counteracts the carrots' natural sugars.

4. SPINACH + SOFT-BOILED EGG = HEARTY + RICH

Saute the fibrous greens in a pat of butter and a few shakes of soy sauce to boost umami flavor and offset bitterness. For a gooey yolk, boil your egg for six minutes, plunge it in cold water (to stop the cooking), then peel.