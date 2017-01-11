Lady Smarts 4 easy ways to upgrade your noodles

Grab an herbed bird from a supermarket, and add bite-size pieces for juicy, no-prep protein.

  • Published:
4 easy ways to upgrade your noodles play

4 easy ways to upgrade your noodles

(Women's Health/TED CAVANAUGH)

Relationship and Sex This is the day people are most likely to cheat on their partner
Fitness and Weight Loss This 2-move workout will rev your metabolism in minutes
Lady Smarts We’re obsessed with breakfast fried rice
Relationships and Sex 'I hired a sex coach to improve my sex life, here's what happened’
Fitness and Weight Loss 6 ways to make treadmill running less torturous
Fitness and Weight Loss The 4-move stability ball circuit that’ll work your butt, back, AND core
Fitness and Weight Loss The best workout to do at each stage of your menstrual cycle
Fitness and Weight Loss How to make any workout way more fun

Just a few add-ins make for a healthy meal.

The classic college food is trending: Ramen restos are popping up in major U.S. cities, and according to an NPR report, the quick-cooking noodle soup has replaced cigarettes as the hot currency in prisons! Just ditch the lame flavor packet and eat yours like a real (non-incarcerated) adult with these fresh topping combos from Anna Barrios-Horiike, exec chef at Ganso Ramen in Brooklyn.

1. MUSHROOMS + ROASTED CHICKEN = MEATY + FILLING

Toss the 'shrooms in olive oil and bake at 350°F until tender (about 10 minutes) to up savoriness. Grab an herbed bird from a supermarket, and add bite-size pieces for juicy, no-prep protein.

2. SHRIMP + GARLIC = LIGHT + SHARP

The crowd-pleasing crustaceans lend a subtly sweet, oceanesque vibe. Throw in one minced clove—garlic's signature bite pairs like a champ with seafood.

3. CARROTS + SCALLIONS = CHEWY + BALANCED

Add a quarter-cup of shredded carrots for texture—and sweetness—and one thinly sliced scallion. Milder than onion but more pronounced than chives, scallion counteracts the carrots' natural sugars.

4. SPINACH + SOFT-BOILED EGG = HEARTY + RICH

Saute the fibrous greens in a pat of butter and a few shakes of soy sauce to boost umami flavor and offset bitterness. For a gooey yolk, boil your egg for six minutes, plunge it in cold water (to stop the cooking), then peel. 

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Health Tips Kim Kardashian West says her Psoriasis has spread to her facebullet
2 Fitness and Weight Loss WTH is the mono diet and can it help you drop...bullet
3 Lady Smarts These NSFW photos prove once and for all that people are...bullet

Women's Health

“I slept with my boss. Here’s what it was like”
Relationship and Sex This is the day people are most likely to cheat on their partner
How to make any workout way more fun
Fitness and Weight Loss How to make any workout way more fun
This total-body move will get you the biceps of your dreams
Fitness and Weight Loss This 2-move workout will rev your metabolism in minutes
‘How I fell in love at first sight’ - 4 guys explain
Relationships and Sex 'I hired a sex coach to improve my sex life, here's what happened’