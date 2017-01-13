Lady Fashion 'I had twins, but didn't know how to dress my post-baby shape'

Even celebs like Chrissy Teigen have publicly decried the pressure we put on women to “snap back” to their previous figures.

'I had twins, but didn't know how to dress my post-baby shape'

Our style expert shows this mom how to rock her new shape.

Big changes come with a sartorial conundrum: How do I dress my new bod?! With the help of style expert Gretta Monahan, we’re showing women the secrets to doing just that in collaboration with The Rachael Ray Show

The quest to lose the baby weight often seems never-ending and overly simplified. Even celebs like Chrissy Teigen have publicly decried the pressure we put on women to “snap back” to their previous figures. Beyond the mere weight gain, let’s remember the fact that carrying and subsequently birthing a human being can actually change your body forever.

Dominique Weiss experienced just that after the birth of her twins, Roman and Allegra. While she says she was able to lose all her baby weight, getting back to her old body wasn’t that simple. Dominique noticed that her body's proportions changed, and says that her hips are now simply wider, a very common experience for women after childbirth. She wasn't sure how to choose clothes that would flatter her new frame. 

Monahan's advice: Move your eye-catching patterns to your top to streamline your look, and choose high-waist, A-line skirts to avoid pinched hips. Dominique's reaction to her new look? "I feel really sophisticated and I still feel sexy," she says.

  • Textured tops, like sweaters, add bulk to a woman’s frame. As an alternative, try a printed blouse, which slims, streamlines, and brings the eye upward.

  • Pair the top with an A-line, solid-black skirt, which lets the shirt be center-stage. Plus, the heavy leather is forgiving and won’t pinch the hips.

