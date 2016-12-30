Home > Women's Health >

Jennifer Lopez, Drake, Rihanna There might be a love triangle between music stars

On Tuesday night, Jennifer Lopez posted a photo on Instagram of herself and Drake cuddling on a couch.

(Women's Health/Getty Images)

Check out the Insta evidence and decide for yourself what you think it means.

Remember how the world let out a collective “aww!” when Drake professed his years-long love for Rihanna at the MTV VMAs this summer? “She's someone I've been in love with since I was 22 years old,” he said at the time. “She's one of my best friends in the world.”

Yeah, apparently that’s over now, and there’s massive drama going down.

On Tuesday night, Jennifer Lopez posted a photo on Instagram of herself and Drake cuddling on a couch. There was no caption, but really, none was needed.

In the pic, Drake has both arms wrapped around J.Lo and is nuzzling his face into her hair as he gives the camera serious bedroom eyes.

Check it out here:

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Fans promptly freaked the eff out, with comments like “I’ll die,” “OMG,” and “What about Rihanna?” Yep, what about Rihanna?

Apparently Rihanna caught wind of the pic because she promptly unfollowed J.Lo on Instagram, suggesting that she’s not so cool with the photo or what it implies.

This doesn’t appear to be just about that photo, either. Drake was spotted at J.Lo’s show twice earlier this month, sparking rumors that they’re dating, People reports, but a source tells People that they’re “just friends.”

“They seem to really like and respect each other, but it’s early,” the source says.

“Where it goes, we shall see. Friends of them both are hoping it becomes something, but it’s too early to say more than that.”

They’re also making “beautiful music together” in the studio right now, the source says.

Um…is that what we’re calling it now?

