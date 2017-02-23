Health Tips This routine got my skin tons of compliments - even when I was sick

Just because you don’t feel well doesn’t mean you need to look it.

After a particularly bad cold this summer, my face resembled an elderly ghost. But when I returned to work after my week in bed, I received more skin compliments from coworkers than I have in my whole life. Let's retrace my steps:

1. After washing my face with just water, I pressed on four drops of this vitamin C-rich Odacite An Autumn on the World serum, which left my skin slightly flushed (this later read as radiance). ($149, odacite.com)

2. I applied a quarter-size amount of the lightweight, mineral-based It Cosmetics Anti-Aging Armour Beauty Fluid SPF 50+. It glides on like a silky serum and has a slight tint that blurs pores and blemishes. ($38, sephora.com)

3. A dollop of the emollient Ursa Major Golden Hour Recovery Cream felt so soothing; it's infused with calming calendula. ($48, ursamajorvt.com)

4. The final step: un-powdery powder foundation. BareMinerals Original Foundation SPF 15, the Grand Poobah of mineral bases, provides full coverage, but it doesn't block your glow—it enhances it! ($28.50, sephora.com)