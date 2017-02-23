Health Tips This routine got my skin tons of compliments - even when I was sick

After a particularly bad cold this summer, my face resembled an elderly ghost.

  • Published:
Skin care play

Skin care

(Maura Lynch)

Fitness and Weight Loss ‘Will saving my calories for alcohol help me lose weight?’
Fitness and Weight Loss Add these 3 moves to your routine for a tighter butt
Girl Smarts 8 moves to help your bra fit better in all the right ways
Weight Loss How to get a flatter tummy almost instantly
Odd Enough This is how much weight I lost after drinking 2 glasses of water before every meal for 2 straight weeks
Girl Smarts 4 ways to make your hair look instantly thicker

Just because you don’t feel well doesn’t mean you need to look it.

After a particularly bad cold this summer, my face resembled an elderly ghost. But when I returned to work after my week in bed, I received more skin compliments from coworkers than I have in my whole life. Let's retrace my steps:

1. After washing my face with just water, I pressed on four drops of this vitamin C-rich Odacite An Autumn on the World serum, which left my skin slightly flushed (this later read as radiance). ($149, odacite.com)

2. I applied a quarter-size amount of the lightweight, mineral-based It Cosmetics Anti-Aging Armour Beauty Fluid SPF 50+. It glides on like a silky serum and has a slight tint that blurs pores and blemishes. ($38, sephora.com)

3. A dollop of the emollient Ursa Major Golden Hour Recovery Cream felt so soothing; it's infused with calming calendula. ($48, ursamajorvt.com)

4. The final step: un-powdery powder foundation. BareMinerals Original Foundation SPF 15, the Grand Poobah of mineral bases, provides full coverage, but it doesn't block your glow—it enhances it! ($28.50, sephora.com)

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Relationshps and Sex If you live in one of these states, you might be...bullet
2 Relationships and Sex Exactly how to have a G-spot orgasmbullet
3 Weight Loss How to get a flatter tummy almost instantlybullet

Women's Health

 
Health Tips 3 moves that soothe cramps
Exactly How Gynos Treat Their Own Cramps
Health Tips Exactly how gynos treat their own cramps
Workout
Fitness and Weight Loss Add these 3 moves to your routine for a tighter butt
Fitness and Weight Loss The problem with doing a different workout every day