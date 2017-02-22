Health Tips So, your salmon might secretly be full of tapeworms

Tapeworms have been found in certain Alaska salmon, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

  • Published:
Probably worms in salmon play

Probably worms in salmon

(Shutterstock)

Fitness and Weight Loss ‘Will saving my calories for alcohol help me lose weight?’
Girl Smarts 8 moves to help your bra fit better in all the right ways
Weight Loss How to get a flatter tummy almost instantly
Odd Enough This is how much weight I lost after drinking 2 glasses of water before every meal for 2 straight weeks
Girl Smarts 4 ways to make your hair look instantly thicker
Girl Smarts The best way to dress a flat butt
Fitness This super simple plank variation will get you rock-solid arms and abs
Fitness and Weight Loss 'I tried going vegan for a week - here's what happened'

BRB, vomiting.

This article was written by Christa Sgobba and provided by our partners at Men's Health.

Some uncomfortable news for fish lovers: Tapeworms have been found in certain Alaska salmon, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

When scientists examined a sample of wild Pacific salmon from Alaska—including Chinook salmon, pink salmon, rainbow trout, and sockeye salmon—they found larva of Diphyllobothrium nihonkaiensen in the muscles of the pink salmon.

Previously, this parasite was only known to infect fish in Asia, Food Safety Magazine reports.

This type of tapeworm, known as the Japanese broad tapeworm, is a common cause of a condition called diphyllobothriosis, which can result in diarrhea or abdominal pain. (Heal your whole body with Rodale's 12-day power plan for better health.)

The researchers say that this shows that salmon caught anywhere on the Pacific Coast of North America may be infected.

If the fish is not frozen during transport, the parasites may be able to enter your body and make you sick. So, if you intend to eat fish raw, like in sushi, the FDA says the fish should be frozen first.

The Alasaka Seafood Marketing Institute says the vast majority of Alaska salmon is frozen.

Taking certain preventive measures can keep you safe if you are buying fresh, nonfrozen salmon: You can kill the disease-causing tapeworm larvae by making sure to cook the salmon thoroughly.

Cook the fish to 145 degrees Fahrenheit, the FDA says—it should separate easily with a fork. You can also freeze the fish at -4 degrees Fahrenheit or below for seven days, according to the CDC.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Relationships and Sex Exactly how to have a G-spot orgasmbullet
2 Weight Loss How to get a flatter tummy almost instantlybullet
3 Relationshps and Sex If you live in one of these states, you might...bullet

Women's Health

Exactly How Gynos Treat Their Own Cramps
Health Tips Exactly how gynos treat their own cramps
Workout
Fitness and Weight Loss Add these 3 moves to your routine for a tighter butt
Fitness and Weight Loss The problem with doing a different workout every day
Weight Loss
Fitness and Weight Loss 'I went to therapy to lose weight - here’s what I learned'