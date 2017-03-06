Fitness Nike is rolling out plus-sized fitness wear

Women are applauding the new line.

As the body positivity movement continues to thrive, brands are catching on to the fact that women are more than just a measurement.

Nike is one brand finally recognizing that women of all shapes and sizes want to look and feel good while working out.

The brand is rolling out a plus-size line that the company says on its website is a "perfect fit for sizes 1x to 3x."

The collection is made up of strappy tanks, sports bras, a running shirt with a saucy cut-out, chic leggings, and a cape.

"Nike recognizes that women are stronger, bolder, and more outspoken than ever," the organization said in a statement.

"In today's world, sport is no longer something that she does, it's who she is. The days where we have to add 'female' before 'athlete' are over. She is an athlete, period. And having helped fuel this cultural shift, we celebrate these athletes' diversity, from ethnicity to body shape."

Helen Boucher, vice president of women's training apparel, says that "beauty comes in all shapes and sizes and being strong is beautiful. Strong is the keyword for us; size doesn’t matter."

"With the science in place, art follows in how we flatter the form, which for every woman, is made up of curves," she says. "Fit is the most important and artful aspect of celebrating her curves."

Women on Twitter applauded the new line, Tweeting their praise and excitement about the brand making women feel more comfortable at the gym.

Nike is now carrying plus size! Literally the reason some ppl don't exercise is bc they can't even find clothes to do it in, this is awesome

— Steph (@steph_acost) March 2, 2017

Bless -- Nike Has FINALLY Launched Its First Ever Plus Size Range! https://t.co/pHurrucP6S

— Sherriyvonne (@SyaSherri) March 2, 2017

.@Nike have finally started doing plus size sportswear. Would've thought it was a no brainer but better late than never! #plussize #nikeplus

— Anouska Leon (@AnouskaLeon) March 2, 2017

If you've run on a treadmill in your life, you'll be able to relate to these thoughts every woman has had on the treadmill:

Social media influencers Grace Victory and Danielle Vanier have been recruited to spread the word and show off the clothes.

Let's all give Nike a serious slow clap for recognizing that fitness-lovers come in all sizes.