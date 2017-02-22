Fitness and Weight Loss ‘Will saving my calories for alcohol help me lose weight?’

Raise your hand if this has happened to you: You've got a big night out with the gals or a hot date who also enjoys a bottle (or three) of wine with dinner.

In preparation, you stock up on ibuprofen, drink a gallon of water, and, um, only eat kale all day.

Gulp! More than half of women say they skip meals to save calories for alcohol—not sometimes, not on special occasions, but "all the time," says Caroline Cederquist, M.D., weight management expert and cofounder of bistroMD. Okay so you're not alone, but that doesn't mean this calorie-slashing strategy is actually working for you.

Health hazards aside, "saving" your calories for alcohol is not even smart for weight loss, since missing just one meal slows your metabolism, says Cederquist. Bonus bummer: You're more likely to store any bar food you eat as fat since your bod is working to burn off the booze first, she says.

The takeaway: Eat normally on happy-hour days and opt for a lower-cal drink (like half wine, half seltzer), or order your favorite cocktail and sip it nice and slowly.