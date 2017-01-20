Fitness and Weight Loss What the hell is goat Yoga and should you try it?

Goat yoga is, surprisingly, exactly what it sounds like: a vinyasa yoga class done in the presence of a bunch of goats.

Classes are selling out.

The fitness world is full of gimmicks aimed at helping us stay in the gym, on our mats, and hitting the pavement. But just when we thought we’d seen everything from the legit to the totally outlandish, we came across the latest zen trend: goat yoga.

Goat yoga is, surprisingly, exactly what it sounds like: a vinyasa yoga class done in the presence of a bunch of goats. The so-crazy-it’s-genius idea comes from Oregon-based yogi Lainey Morse who developed the silly-sounding classes with the goal of helping people truly disconnect and focus on the happy vibes you can only get from being nuzzled by a baby goat while in downward dog, according to Morse's website.

Held at Morse’s farm, the classes combine some full-on nature immersion—think 360-degree mountain vistas and fresh air a plenty—with animal therapy. Local goats are free to roam around during the open-air practice and reportedly love to cuddle with the yogis as they move through their flows. Apparently, people are starving for goat snuggles, too—according to a report by CNN, Morse’s goat yoga class currently has a 1,200-person waitlist.

The baby goats have generated so much buzz that a second goat yoga class has popped up in Arizona, according to UPI.com. If the demand is any indication, it might not be be long before we see goat yoga classes making their way onto your Classpass schedule.

It’s worth noting that the presence of a bunch of frolicking goats in the midst of your asanas probably isn’t going to do a lot to improve your practice. But while the baby goats may not do anything for your zen, we’re all for it if they help get your butt to yoga class.

Check out the yoga poses that help Real Housewives' Teresa Giudice stay zen: