Fitness and Weight Loss Try these BodyPump moves at home to tone your whole body

Try these BodyPump moves at home to tone your whole body

  Published:
Time to pump it up.

If you've ever felt intimidated by the barbells at your gym, we've got the perfect solution: Reebok Women's Les Mills BodyPump workout class. These group barbell workouts are set to music—typically, you'll get through 10 tracks in a 55-minute class—and are designed to give you a fun, total-body strength-training workout.

Reebok ambassador and Les Mills international trainer Jeremiah Evans took Women's Health fitness director Jen Ator through an abbreviated three-track BodyPump workout you can try on your own next time you're at the gym. "I like the tempo because sometimes while I'm counting reps I get easily fatigued in my mind," Ator says. "Having to stick to the beat helps get you to push out those last couple reps." 

After a warmup, Evans takes you through moves set to three different songs, including the chest press, the clean and press, the deadlift, the overheard press, the row, and the power press. Plus, there are even pushups thrown in for good measure. (Do your arms hurt just thinking about it?)

"I'm not going to be able to lift my arms tomorrow," Ator says after finishing the workout. "I'll tell you that!"

Women's Health

(Women's Health)

