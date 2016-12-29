Fitness and Weight Loss :  This triple-threat workout will sculpt your butt, arms, and core

What more could you ask for, really?

When we say this video delivers a total-body workout, we're not messing around. In just three rounds, you'll be feeling the burn from head to toe.

Need proof? In the first round, you'll target your butt and hamstrings with two types of deadlifts. With the second, you'll hit your shoulders, upper back, and arms with the overhead press and the bent-over row. In the third, your shoulders, quads, and calves will be feeling the burn as you power through an overset overhead carry (this move looks easy, but trust us, it's hard AF) and a reverse lunge coupled with a front raise. Oh, and did we mention that your core will be challenged with every single move?

You'll repeat each round three to six times, resting for 30 to 60 seconds between rounds if necessary. Afterward, don't forget to mop the sweat off the floor.