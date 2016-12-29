Home > Women's Health >

Fitness and Weight Loss :  This triple-threat workout will sculpt your butt, arms, and core

Fitness and Weight Loss This triple-threat workout will sculpt your butt, arms, and core

Need proof? In the first round, you'll target your butt and hamstrings with two types of deadlifts.

  • Published:
Exactly How to Get a Great Dumbbell Workout in Less Time play

Exactly How to Get a Great Dumbbell Workout in Less Time

(Pinterest)

Health Tips 'I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease at 34’
Fitness and Weight Loss These non-Paleo foods might actually help you lose weight
Super Hacks Sleeping with someone who has herpes? Here's what you need to know
Oddly Enough Lucy Hale's response to her nude photos being leaked is so powerful
Weight Loss This super-common ingredient might make you gain weight
Relationships and Sex 7 signs your partner might be having an emotional affair
Dear Piers Morgan Yes, sexual assault victims can suffer from PTSD
Relationships and Sex 6 midwives and Doulas share the crazy birth stories they'll never forget

What more could you ask for, really?

When we say this video delivers a total-body workout, we're not messing around. In just three rounds, you'll be feeling the burn from head to toe.

Need proof? In the first round, you'll target your butt and hamstrings with two types of deadlifts. With the second, you'll hit your shoulders, upper back, and arms with the overhead press and the bent-over row. In the third, your shoulders, quads, and calves will be feeling the burn as you power through an overset overhead carry (this move looks easy, but trust us, it's hard AF) and a reverse lunge coupled with a front raise. Oh, and did we mention that your core will be challenged with every single move?

You'll repeat each round three to six times, resting for 30 to 60 seconds between rounds if necessary. Afterward, don't forget to mop the sweat off the floor.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Relationships and Sex 7 signs your partner might be having an emotional...bullet
2 Relationships and Sex 6 midwives and Doulas share the crazy birth...bullet
3 Oddly Enough Lucy Hale's response to her nude photos being leaked is...bullet

Women's Health

lunch weight loss
Fitness and Weight Loss The worst time to eat lunch if you're trying to lose weight
The standing abs move that will light your core on fire
Fitness and Weight Loss Sculpt your whole bod with just 3 dumbbell moves
legumes
Fitness and Weight Loss These non-Paleo foods might actually help you lose weight
Health Tips 'I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease at 34’